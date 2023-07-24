New Telegraph

July 24, 2023
Fuel: Transporters beg FG for price reversal

Transporters have appealed to reverse the fuel pump price increase to save their business. Faruk Opeyemi said President Bola Tinubu is disappointing Nigerians with the fuel price increase.

According to him, the majority of low-income earners expected Tinubu to reduce the pump price of petrol, not increase it. He said: “The price of fuel has increased dramatically for fellow Nigerians. This has brought more hardship and pain to people in the country.”

Peter Ugochukwu, a transporter for about four years, said he is angry about the situation. He also claimed that he has no choice but to increase transport fares.

