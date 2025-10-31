Fuel Tax’ll Deepen Nigeria’s Economic Hardship – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel approved by President Bola Tinubu will further deepen the economic hardship of Nigerians who are already burdened by the astronomically high cost of living.

ADC, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said while it supports private investments in the energy sector, policies meant to protect such investments should also protect the people and put their interests first.

The party questioned the rationale behind imposing the levy under the guise of protecting domestic production, pointing out that the Port Harcourt refinery, cited as a key component of the government’s local refining strategy, collapsed just five months after a $1.5 billion rehabilitation, resulting in a 366.2 billion naira loss.

It accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of insensitivity to the suffering of the ordinary people.

ADC said the tax is both insensitive and misguided, and wondered if the APC government ever considers the pains that its policies have continued to inflict on the people.

“From all indications, this new levy is likely to push the pump price of petrol beyond N1,000 per litre,” the party noted, adding that it would inflict more pain on families, commuters, transporters, farmers, and small businesses, “Already struggling under the weight of fuel subsidy removal without social protection and currency devaluation without safeguards.”

It described Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda as “a trial-and-error system and, at worst, a cynical, self-serving agenda that has no consideration for the ordinary people of Nigeria.”

According to the party, while the government continues to push the narrative of economic progress, the cost of food, rent, transport and school fees continues to be out of the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

“If the government continues with this latest tax attack, it would further compound the people’s suffering,” ADC warned.

ADC further warned the government not to push the people to the wall, and demanded immediate reversal.

“Nigerians deserve a government that plans, not one that panics. A government that cannot run its own refineries has no business taxing those who keep the country running with their sweat and blood,” the party stated.