Fuel Tax: Trust Deficit, Transparency As Major Disconnect

Following a major public outcry, the Federal Government has paused the implementation of the planned five per cent fuel tax, hitherto, billed for take-off next year even as it promised to further engage for understanding and building trust, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Taxation is the most effective primary source of raising revenue for the government. While its acceptability is a non-negotiable process in advanced economies, its enforcement meets resistance in developing nations like Nigeria.

Citizens’ trust, accountability, and transparency around the utilization of tax proceeds are the influencing factors for the high level of tax acceptance in advanced nations. Trust deficits and lack of accountability around taxes in developing nations like Nigeria account for low compliance.

Nigeria is currently going through a tax revolution. The tax reform committee was established to tackle tax evasion and allow for more efficient and fair tax collection that can finance public goods and services. Enforcement of the new tax regime will start by January 2026. However, one of the taxes—a five per cent surcharge on fuel—has elicited wide reactions.

5% tax on fuel

Before Federal Government’s decision, last week, which postponed its enforcement, Nigerians were to begin the payment of a five per cent fossil fuel tax on petrol and diesel in 2026 as part of the Tax Act 2025. The payment, which was expected to come into effect next year, is not entirely a new tax but a variation of the payment made under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Act 2007.

Clarifying its status, Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee Chairman, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, said the tax had only been reinstated in the new tax act for harmonization and transparency. It applies to retail prices of all “chargeable fossil fuel products” provided or produced in Nigeria, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

It’s to be collected at the time a “chargeable transaction” takes place—supply, sale, or payment for the product, whichever comes first. Several products are exempted from the surcharge. These include household kerosene, cooking gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and clean or renewable energy products (e.g., solar, wind, and hydropower). The proceeds generated are to be deployed for road infrastructure and maintenance.

Resistance

Members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS), supported by vocal voices of eminent personalities, including the Trade Union Congress (TUC), rallied against the enforcement of the fuel tax. While its provision isn’t a creation of the current administration, critics, however, argue that the tax will worsen inflation, increase fuel prices, and compound the existing economic hardships faced by Nigerians. In kicking against its enforcement, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) described it as “reckless and an act of economic wickedness.”

It gave the government a two-week notice for withdrawal, saying it would not have any other option than to shut down critical sectors in the country if the government failed to do so. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Gabriel Idahosa, noted that the tax, which is to be exacted at the point of sale of petrol and diesel, would be passed on to consumers, who may reduce their consumption.

The worst effects will be felt in the transportation sector. Idahosa said: “If the tax is going to be on the pump price, it means that the cost is already passed to the consumer. What it also means, of course, is that the current reduction in consumption of those products will be further aggravated, because many people presently use their cars minimally, and proceeding with the tax will put a lot more pressure on the public transportation system.”

On his part, the National Vice President of the National Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, Segun Kuti-George, described the fuel tax on petroleum products as an added burden. “Any additional tax to the Nigerian people at this time is one tax too many for me,” he stressed.

Similarly, the President of the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, Dr. Femi Egbesola, decried the extra levy on petroleum products, citing over-taxation and inadequate social safety nets. “We are paying a lot of taxes, both directly and indirectly,” Egbesola said.

“Poverty is increasing by the day. It is concerning when a country does not have enough social safety nets and inflation keeps hitting the people; the government finds ways to squeeze the little money out of their pockets through taxation and other levies,” he added.

Egbesola argued that the Federal Government should introduce more tax relief rather than imposing new ones. He lamented that “businesses are closing down by the day” and urged the government to be more concerned about the wealth of the people rather than adding to their burden.

He acknowledged the progress of the President Bola Tinubu administration but warned that macroeconomic advances did not negate the enduring hardship on the streets. According to him,“we have made gains in macroeconomy, but as it stabilises, the microeconomy’s effect on households and small businesses is destabilizing. What we are facing in the country is unfortunate.”

Clarification

Public push back trailed the implementation. It got to a boiling point last week as the resistance became overwhelming, needing the Chairman of the Fiscal and Tax Reform Committee, Oyedele, to make public clarification. Oyedele provided some context with regard to the implementation of the five per cent levy via his X handle. His clarity provided more insights on the adoption of the tax, what it meant, and other unfounded notions stripped from the tax.

Our priority is to strengthen tax governance, block revenue leakages, and improve efficiency, rather than just levy new taxes, charges, and costs

Taiwo clarified that the tax law on fuel was not new and not introduced by the current administration. He said the provision already existed under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Act, 2007, noting that its restatement in the new Tax Act was for harmonization and transparency rather than immediate implementation.

“No. The surcharge is not new. It already exists under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Act, 2007 (FERMA Act). The new Tax Act only restates it for harmonization and transparency. “The surcharge does not take effect automatically with the new tax laws.

It will only commence when the Minister of Finance issues an order published in the Official Gazette, as stated under Chapter 7 of the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025. This safeguard ensures careful consideration of timing and economic conditions before im “This practice is virtually universal, with over 150 countries imposing various charges ranging between 20 per cent and 80 per cent of fuel products to guarantee regular investment in road infrastructure.”

FG backtrack

Sensing the intense pushback and criticisms trailing the proposed implementation, the Federal Government suddenly backtracked. Addressing journalists last week on the development, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the government was fully aware of the economic challenges citizens were facing and would not take decisions that will further increase the burden.

He said: “We will not worsen the burden on Nigerians. “And as of today, no order has been issued, none is being prepared, and there is no plan, no immediate plan to implement any surcharge.” The minister explained that the inclusion of the surcharge in the recently enacted Nigeria Tax Administration Act did not translate into an automatic introduction of new levies.

According to him, a formal process must be followed before such a measure can take effect. “There’s even a process before any surcharge can come into effect. It requires a commencement order from the Honourable Minister of Finance. And this indeed must be published in a gazette,” Edun explained.

He stressed that the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act in June marked a milestone in Nigeria’s tax reform journey but insisted that this did not mean citizens would wake up in January 2025 to new taxes. “So, it’s not automatic that we wake up on January 1 and there’s a new tax and it’s going to be levied.

No. There’s a whole formal process involved. And as of today, no order has been issued, none is being prepared, and there is no plan, no immediate plan to implement any surcharge,” he said. Edun described the legislation as “Nigeria’s most comprehensive tax reform in decades,” noting that it consolidates multiple tax laws into a single framework, eliminates overlapping taxes and charges, and simplifies compliance for individuals and businesses.

According to him, the reforms are designed to strengthen tax governance, block revenue leakages, and improve efficiency rather than introduce new charges. “Our priority is to strengthen tax governance, block revenue leakages, and improve efficiency, rather than just levy new taxes, charges, and costs,” he stated.

The minister pointed out that the reform package—comprising four bills, namely the Nigerian Tax Bill, the Tax Administration Bill, the Revenue Service Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Bill—was the result of two years of consultations, negotiations, and technical work.

“The Nigerian Tax Act is a transformational legal document, is the way I would put it. And the process of effective implementation requires preparation, which is now ongoing,” Edun noted. He further explained that successful implementation would involve institutional realignments, capacity development, public consultation, and sensitization.

“This shows that the reforms are deliberate, evidence-driven, and phased, built on consultation and research,” he added. Edun assured that ahead of the full rollout of the new tax laws, the government would embark on public enlightenment campaigns to ensure citizens and businesses clearly understand their obligations.

“Ahead of the full implementation of the new tax laws, there will be publicity, sensitization, education, and information. With all policies, once the policy is passed into law, the next step is implementation—robust, careful, and effective implementation, timing, and sequencing of the various activities,” he said.

He concluded by stating that the Ministry of Finance, working with other stakeholders, would ensure the reforms support the government’s broader vision of building “an inclusive, strong, and growing economy” where the private sector can thrive, create jobs, and drive productivity.

Last line

The government has been lauded for suspending enforcement of the five per cent fuel tax. In the interim, it’s essential it engages the Nigerian public on an enlightenment campaign by building trust and accountability measures around tax utilization.