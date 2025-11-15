Fuel Tariff Reversal: Tinubu’s Govt Confused, Says Adc

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the reversal of the 15 percent import duty the Federal Government im- posed on petrol and diesel is evidence that the Bola Tinubu administration is not sure of its decisions and is merely experiment- ing with governance. ADC, in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, however, commended the president for heeding the party’s ad- vice. The party recalled that on October 31 this year, it warned the Federal Gov- ernment that the proposed tariff would deepen the hardship already created by subsidy removal, cur- rency devaluation, and soaring living costs. ADC, however, ad- vised that it was time the government should start thinking through its poli- cies before rushing to make pronouncements only to reverse itself shortly after- wards. “While we welcome the decision of the govern- ment to reverse itself on the wrong-headed policy, we are concerned that this reversal is about the sev- enth occasion in two years where this government would announce a policy or decision and immediate- ly reverse itself,” the party noted. It stated that it is clear that President Tinubu is running a government of trial and error. ADC expressed worry that different agencies and officials of the govern- ment are singing discor- dant tunes on the same issue, as evidenced in their explanations for the tariff reversal. The party noted that while one agency an- nounced that the imple- mentation of the policy was merely postponed, another said that it was no longer in view. “This shows a govern- ment that is confused, unsure, and dangerously working at cross purpos- es. Nigerians deserve bet- ter,” it said. The party urged the Tinubu government to realise that public office is a responsibility, not a laboratory, and promised to continue to stand firmly with Nigerians and speak out against any decision that threatens their well-being.

