Fuel Tariff Reversal: Tinubu Govt Confused – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the reversal of the 15 per cent import duty the Federal Government imposed on petrol and diesel is evidence that the Bola Tinubu administration is not sure of its decisions and is merely experimenting with governance.

ADC, in a statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, however, commended the president for heeding the party’s advice.

The party recalled that on October 31 this year, it warned the Federal Government that the proposed tariff would deepen the hardship already created by subsidy removal, currency devaluation, and soaring living costs.

ADC, however, advised that it was time the government should start thinking through its policies before rushing to make pronouncements only to reverse itself shortly afterwards.

“While we welcome the decision of the government to reverse itself on the wrong-headed policy, we are concerned that this reversal is about the seventh occasion in two years where this government would announce a policy or decision and immediately reverse itself,” the party noted.

It stated that it is clear that President Tinubu is running a government of trial and error.

ADC expressed worry that different agencies and officials of the government are singing discordant tunes on the same issue, as evidenced in their explanations for the tariff reversal.

The party noted that while one agency announced that the implementation of the policy was merely postponed, another said that it was no longer in view.

“This shows a government that is confused, unsure, and dangerously working at cross purposes. Nigerians deserve better,” it said.

The party urged the Tinubu government to realise that public office is a responsibility, not a laboratory, and promised to continue to stand firmly with Nigerians and speak out against any decision that threatens their wellbeing.