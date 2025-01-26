Fuel Tanker Inferno: South East Senators Mourn Victims

Share

The South East Senate Caucus, on Sunday, expressed shock and sorrow over the multiple deaths caused by a fallen petrol tanker in Ugwu Onyema in Enugu.

The Caucus, which also expressed sadness over a similar occurrence in Niger State last weekend, said in a statement issued by its leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Sunday in Abuja, that the unfortunate incident has become one too many.

He said it is disheartening that Nigerians were being literarily roasted on the roads as a result of avoidable accidents and called on the relevant authorities to deploy immediately to nip future occurrences in the bud.

The Caucus, he added, is pained that innocent people, particularly road users are now frequently caught up in an accident that smacks of total neglect of the nation’s highways by traffic managers.

“It’s sorrowful and very unfortunate that we will lose many of our people, whose total number is yet to be ascertained barely a week after a similar incident in Niger State, which pain and shock Nigeria is yet to recover from.

“It is high time the traffic managers step up their game. The frequency of these accidents now constitutes a total embarrassment to the country. We can’t continue losing our people this way”, Abaribe said.

However, he extends the Caucus’s condolences to the victim’s families, the Governor, the government and the people of Enugu State.

