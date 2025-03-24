Fuel Tanker Explodes In Niger Filling Station

Share

A tanker vehicle filled with fuel exploded while offloading its content in a fuel station, causing fears of major casualties on Sunday night.

New Telegraph gathered that the fuel station was said to belong to a major marketer located a few metres from the ‘B’ Division of the Nigeria Police, Kontagora, in Kontagora Local Government Area.

According to reports, the explosion occurred as petrol was being offloaded from the tanker. The explosion was said to have caused a huge inferno.

It was learnt that while the fuel was being offloaded, other fuel storage tanks at the station were still containing fuel in the station, raising fears of a possible escalation of the disaster.

READ ALSO

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kuma Tsukwam, pointed out that his men were able to nip the explosion and prevent human casualties.

“Yes, our people were able to nip it in the bud. It happened in the petrol station. They cordoned off the area, so there was no casualty.

“There was no casualty, but it burst into flames. I think this was their lack of safety measures and safety valves, but we were able to cordon off the area. It was inside the petrol station, and they drove all passersby and vehicles from entering the station. Yes, it happened.

“Our major concern was that there was no casualty. They must maintain their safety precautions; it is inevitable,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

