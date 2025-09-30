Fuel Supply: Nigeria Capable Of $20bn Annual Market Worth –CORAN

The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has said that with policy support and investors’ confidence, Nigeria could emerge as West Africa’s leading fuel supplier, serving a market worth over $20 billion annually.

It stated that the refining sector holds the promise of hundreds of thousands of jobs, new industrial value chains, and billions in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. It also decried, in a statement yesterday, that despite producing over 1.4 million barrels of crude oil daily, Nigeria spends more than $10 billion annually on fuel imports.

The association stated that there is the need to boost Nigeria’s refining capacity. CORAN Chairman, Engr. Momoh Oyarekhua, said: “Refining is no longer a national aspiration; it’s a shared mission for Nigeria’s energy future. By combining the strengths of mega-refineries, modular facilities, and state-owned assets, we will not only achieve self-sufficiency but position Nigeria as the refining hub of Africa.”

According to the statement, CORAN along with the Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed and other industry gurus will proffer strategies for Nigeria to boost its refining capacity.

It stated that the experts will speak at CORAN 2025 Summit which will unite policymakers, regulators, investors, and operators to chart a path toward transforming Nigeria into a selfsufficient refining powerhouse and a regional fuel supplier of choice.

It said: “Despite producing over 1.4 million barrels of crude oil daily, Nigeria spends more than $10 billion annually on fuel imports.

The summit’s mission is to accelerate the shift from dependence to dominance by boosting refining capacity, ensuring sustainable crude supply, and aligning operations with global environmental standards.”

The statement added that other industry experts who will speak at the summit include: Group Managing Director of TechnoOil, Mrs. Nkechi Obi; Mr. Temi Omatseye, Executive Chairman of Polmaz Logistics and former Director-General of NIMASA, Mr. Temi Omatseye; Dr. Ibilola Amao, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Global Services, Dr. Ibilola Amao; and Begna Gebreyes, Head of Heavy Industries, Telecoms & Technology (HITT) at Africa Finance Corporation, Begna Gebreyes — alongside other energy leaders.