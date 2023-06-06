Fuel Subsidy: What does NLC really want?

Every Leadership has its responsibility, reason, diplomacy, tact and style. For a very long time, the general consensus had been that subsidy should go; to allow us save our money for other important aspects of our national life. Albeit, it remained; I guess because the previous leadership lacked the political will to close the issue. As such, the expectation that someday, fuel subsidy would be removed, to eliminate the scam that was embedded in it was not far fetched.

It is now gone! President Bola Tinubu has taken the bull by the horn, and he announced in his inaugural speech that, “subsidy is gone.” This should be easy to fathom, considering the fact that he inherited a budget that didn’t capture subsidy claims and payments; therefore, subsidy may be said to have gone even before he ANNOUNCES it.

First, no government would want to stir the hornet’s nest in one whimsical stroke, certainly not one led by a people’s person; but a firm, well meaning, and intentional leadership will take bold and firm decisions to halt any drift, as a way of finding solutions to any problem(s). So, President Tinubu, a product of struggle, I mean struggle with his people, knowing that he needed to kill the elephant in the room, decided to do it from day one; whether by intiating it or announcing what the state of affairs was, he killed the elephant and brought us all up to speed before setting out to embrace any or some of the options that would mitigate the impact.

This is his style; remember, every leadership has its own style. It is not all to say that his action is hare-brained. Knowing the activities of subsidy scammers and their collaborators, with their huge financial wellness, maybe President Tinubu calculated that if he waited a day longer, or had given any inkling of his next action ON THIS SACRED ISSUE, those economic predators would have put up a cart to frustrate his plan; just maybe. Indeed this style may serve us better.

A lot of commentators have opined that President Tinubu ought to have set in motion the palliatives before making the pronouncement; to at least prepare the minds of the people. Others say taking a bold decision before addressing the consequences is not necessarily in bad taste. However, this is his style, and it is our hope and prayer that it helps us move up. The decision has been taken, and it is now time to assess and address the impact of that decision and look forward for alleviation. If we all agreed that subsidy had to go, as declared by him and most others who contested in the last presidential election, then we need to give his government the benefit of the doubt, and believe that they mean well.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP, and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC all used subsidy in their campaign mantra. It means the four of them saw reason for the need to do away with the fuel subsidy. Our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, only fulfilled what he promised during his campaign; it is most unfortunate how the other contenders have now picked on this same issue, to discredit him. This is the kind of challenge we have in this clime: instability in character, and fickle nature.

Leaders are supposed to be firm in character, content and words. They are supposed to be patriots of the Nigeria project; but just because of the politics of the Tribunal, they want to use their lackeys to shut down the country. The government is already discussing with the unions.

Dialogue is a recommended and universally accepted resource for the human society, and any democracy, for conflict resolution: dialogue, lobbying, constructive engagement and collective bargaining are the ingredients that are assembled to deliver on social discourse.

Going on strike will further aggravate the situation; and after the strike, discussions will still end up on the table. To end any war, discussions are often held on a round table to take final decisions on how to assume a new life from the ashes of war. Threatening to go on strike when the option of dialogue and robust consultations are available is not wholesome and is suspicious; but NLC’s Joe Ajaero, cannot see this. As a member of the Electricity Union, he, sometime ago, tried to cripple the power sector, even when the now outgone government tried to make him see reason why not to. This time, Joe Ajaero’s threat to go on strike seems primarily politically motivated.

Strikes are a last resort action, they are most uncalled for especially when the government is still calling her people to come and talk it over. After the strike, which will keep the economy in quandary, what next? Roundtable discussions will follow to finalise the issues. So strike should not be the desired option. Those labour leaders who are strike hungry, are economic saboteurs who have been part of the problem rather than solution. This latest effort by Ajaero, is purely politically motivated.

Were Ajaero to be altruistic, he should have led the workers to go on strike when there was a currency swap about four months ago. The naira swap deal crippled workers and sent many to their early graves. Life became so difficult and many hours were completely wasted in long queues as they tried to get withdrawals for their daily needs. At that time, Joe Ajaero’s NLC did not deem it fit to threaten to go on strike. Sadly, he maintained conspiratorial silence as though he wasn’t in Nigeria. There are states in Nigeria that have still not commenced the payment of the minimum wage; they still pay negotiated wages in form of percentages that fit their allocations. Ajaero’s NLC has not yet deemed it fit to embark on a strike action in defence of these workers, to press home their demand for full salary payment.

The subsidy payments have been in the trillions for only God knows how long now. The workers in the Petroleum Equalisation Fund-PEF- are members of the NLC by inference. The subsidy scammers and marketers, who have become economic predators and buccaneers, ripping off Nigerians are known to these workers. Why has Ajaero’s NLC not considered it necessary to embark on a strike action to restore sanity in that sector of.the economy. Are the NLC and her members profiting from the unwholesome activities of oil marketers? Who knows! NLC’s silence all this while on this issue appears curious, and is the reason why Joe Ajaero has to be watched very closely to underpin his real motive.

Does Ajaero want subsidy to be removed or not? If he wants subsidy to be removed, is going on strike the best approach in response to government pronouncement? Would it not be counterproductive to ignore government’s overtures for a robust engagement at arriving at a meaningful solution, rather than going on strike and still ending up on the round table. There is no alternative to dialogue in any crisis situation; and threatening a strike action when you have not exhausted the gains of dialogue will end up throwing up fresh challenges that will complicate an already volatile situation.

Joe Ajaero should not play politics with this very serious issue. We are done with politics for now. Those who are still gnashing their teeth as a result of the outcome of the election, are in the Tribunal. The Tribunal should be allowed to conclude its assignment without let or hindrance. Playing politics by other means by way of strike action will do no one any good. Peter Obi also, declared that from day one, if he were to become the president, he would remove subsidy. Would Joe Ajaero have mobilised Nigerian workers to proceed on a strike action if that had happened? Or if Peter Obi invited them for a meeting, would the option of strike had been his first choice? We can read in-between the lines. The stability of the country is desirable at this time. Government is already yielding grounds for other unions, the NLC cannot hold the country to ransom by any means, and insisting on a strike action. The concomitant impact of subsidy removal is telling on the citizenry all right, but we need to see the final destination of the government before threatening blue murder.

I have read a couple of commentaries saying there was no need to remove subsidy. Good talk elsewhere, but back home, subsidy and its opaque transactions have put us in the abyss of wholesale corruption and financial malfeasance. Those who profit from subsidy have built themselves into a strong cartel at the expense and detriment of the majority of Nigerians. They have frustrated all effort to fix the Nigerian refineries. The more prostrate the refineries are, the happier they are. Their corrupt transactions and illicit enrichment blind their eyes to the danger of their actions for posterity.

By its removal, the Federal Government would free and access revenue that can enhance allocations to states as well as for: investing in infrastructure, allocations to education, health, social development, housing, and empowerment that will improve live while also opening up other areas for a robust economic development. President Tinubu’s administration means well for us. We must collectively support her to reap the dividends soonest, rather than distracting her with strike action threats as a first option, which may further hurt the country.

The impact of the removal will affect everyone, old and young, public and private servants, but the end result may very well be the needed tincture to clott our badly hemorrhaged economy. Joe Ajaero should take the national interest to heart and stop playing politics with the lives of the majority. We need stability to get things done. We cannot afford to kill the employer because we want to help the employee. Both government and the workers are partners in progress; in building the Nigeria edifice.

To attempt to crumble the cookie to please the workers will be counterproductive at the end of the day. NLC, please sit down with government and defend the interest of your members, without throwing stones. Dialogue must be exhausted and war, fought shy of.