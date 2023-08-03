Fuel Subsidy: We’ve Taken Ownership Of Tinubu’s Economic Framework, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the 36 states have taken ownership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s framework on ameliorating the plight of the people and have begun the implementation of the same. Abiodun made this known in an interview during the two years memorial service of his father, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, at St. James’ Anglican Church, IperuRemo.

The governor pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu’s administration, saying: “This too shall pass, and we will all be better for it.” Abiodun, while noting that the resultant effect of the removal of subsidy is hard on the people but good for the economy, said the Federal Government action would save the country over N4 trillion and allow the government provide people with programs and projects that would better their lives.

He said: “We have shown that we are very deliberate. We have demonstrated that we feel the pains of our people, and we have done that by being very proactive. “We sat with the President because he took the decision to remove the fuel subsidy in the best interest of this nation.

“It was a cancer that was causing this country over N4 trillion as of last year and would have caused over N6 trillion by the end of this year. “And he took that bold step to remove it so that we can use that much money toward things that people can see, feel, and touch; things that will be of direct benefit to the common man. “Like I said earlier, this is just a process of transition. Mr Presi- dent under his leadership have provided us with a framework.

“I mean the governors as to what we need to do in our respective states, and we in Ogun State have taken ownership of that framework, and we have begun the implementation of the same. “We were in Benin Republic recently. In Benin Republic, fuel prices are about N900 to N1000 per litre. “So Nigeria was busy subsi- dizing all her neighbours; so he decided to remove subsidy.”