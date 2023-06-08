New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Fuel Subsidy: Veteran Journalist Seeks Media Support For Tinubu

A veteran journalist and former Special Adviser on Strategy to Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, has called on journalists in the country to enlighten Nigerians on the gains of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, the government’s decision to cancel fuel subsidy was in the interest of the highest number of citizens as against the few people who were the sole beneficiaries of subsidy payments.

Salahu, a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), made the appeal while addressing members of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Kwara State’s chapter, during their monthly meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

He added: “President Bola Tinubu took the bold step so as to make sure Nigeria takes its rightful position as the leader and giant of Africa in the comity of nations.”

He emphasised that the subsidy on fuel had only made a handful of people billionaires to the detriment of the larger members of the society.

Salahu, therefore, urged the Nigerian media to deploy all within their capacity in selling and supporting President Tinubu’s government and leadership.

“I implore all the media organizations and bodies to deploy everything within their means in supporting the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency as well as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s government, and leadership of the Governors’ Forum, especially as the government is still working towards bringing succour to the citizenry through various palliatives that are being considered.

He noted that the recent decoration of Governor AbdulRazaq with the national honour of CON, his emergence as chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) as well as his election for a second term were a result of his exemplary leadership qualities and achievements open to all through positive media projections.

Salahu who said, “The government of Governor AbdulRazaq has enjoyed unprecedented support from the press in Kwara, commended him for being the first State Governor to have appointed the largest number of media practitioners into various political positions in the State”.

He expressed his gratitude to journalists in the state for their support of AbdulRazaq’s administration.

