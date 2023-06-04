Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu’s First Big Call Rattles Nigerians

The full deregulation of the downstream sector or the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel, by the Federal Government, has attracted divergent reactions. Though President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his campaign, had said he would remove petrol subsidy regardless of any possible protest, little did Nigerians expect that it would be so soon and one of his first gifts to them at his inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He had on May 29, 2023, said the fuel subsidy was gone. He said: “On fuel subsidy, unfortunately, the budget before I assumed office is that no provision is there for fuel subsidy. So fuel subsidy is gone. “Subsidy can no longer justify its ever- increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

“We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.” The pronouncement jolted many Nigerians as well as disorganised socio-economic and business activities and permutations.

It led to panic buying of petrol, long queues at filling stations and the consequent hiking of petrol pump prices. In an apparent move to douse the raging tension in the nation, a post on President Tinubu’s official Twitter handle: @NgrPres- GCFR, explained that the President was merely stating the status quo. It read: “The public is advised to note that President Bola Tinubu’s declaration that “subsidy is gone” is neither a new development nor an action of his new administration.

He was merely communicating the status quo, considering that the previous administration’s budget for fuel subsidy was planned and approved to last for only the first half of the year. “Effectively, this means that by the end of June, the Federal Government will be without funds to continue the subsidy regime, translating to its termination.

The panic- buying that has ensued as a result of the communication is needless; it will not take immediate effect. “Furthermore, President Tinubu was clear about his plans to re-channel the funds previously devoted to the payment of subsidies into better investments that will cushion the effects of the removal on the general public, especially the poor-of-the- poor.

This includes but is not limited to investments in public infrastructure, education, healthcare and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions of Nigerians and increase their earning potential.” It was therefore surprising that the following day, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) adjusted petrol pump prices for its stations across the nation. According to the new template, the petrol pump price was adjusted in North East to N557, Northwest, N540; North Central, N537; South East, N520; South-South, N511; South West N500; and Lagos N488.

Tough route to subsidy removal

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 16, 2021, assented to a law, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) – now the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) – which the Senate had passed on July 15, 2021, and the House of Representatives passed on July 16. This ended a long wait since the early 2000s for the Bill to come into life.

The development elicited optimism that the administration will implement full deregulation of the downstream sector, which is one of the highlights of the PIA. However, the hope was dashed as the then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, on January 25, 2022, said the Federal Government proposed to extend the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal by 18 months.

The former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had on August 18, 2022, during an investigative hearing of the House ad hoc committee investigating the petroleum subsidy regime between 2017 to 2021, said the projected daily payment for petrol subsidy was N18.39 billion.

“The total amount of subsidy per day is N18.397 billion. So, if you are projecting for the full year, it would be N6.715 trillion. If you are projecting for half a year, it would be 50 percent of that,” she said. On March 14, 2023, the ex-Minister during a courtesy visit to the Voice of Nigeria (VON) was quoted to have said that the petrol subsidy would be removed before May 29, 2023, the end of Buhari’s administration.

On April 28, 2023, the media were awash with reports that Ahmed had shortly after the valedictory meeting of the National Economic Council, presided over by now ex-Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, announced that the NEC had recommended that petrol subsidy removal should be shelved until all preparatory plans with various segments of government, including states and the incoming administration were concluded.

But Ahmed’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, swiftly made a clarification. “Against the backdrop of the story in some media that the Federal Government has suspended the removal of petrol subsidy, the government has not suspended the removal but has rather expanded the subsidy removal committee to include teams from the incoming administration and the state governors,” Abdullahi said.

Oil sector support removal

When the discourse on the fuel subsidy removal was ongoing, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) supported the call for the deregulation of the downstream sector. IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, said the subsidy withdrawal was a welcome development.

Also MOMAN and DAPPMAN in a joint statement signed by the Chairman of MOMAN, Olumide Adeosun, applauded and endorsed Tinubu’s pronouncement on the phase-out of the petrol subsidy regime. The groups appreciated what they termed the clarity of policy from the Tinubu administration and opined that it was a direction that signals a courageous and pragmatic shift in Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

They stated that the decision to phase out the fuel subsidy regime was not merely a fiscal reform; adding that it is a significant stride toward social justice.

Labour, Nigerians lament

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), had urged the Federal Government (FG) to put palliatives and other strategies in place, before removing petrol subsidy, so as to cushion its harsh effects on the impoverished and almost suffocated workers and masses.

With President Tinubu’s pronouncement of petrol subsidy withdrawal, the organised labour opposed the unilateral withdrawal and non-availability of palliatives and other measures to give the policy a human face. But reacting to the Tinubu’s knee-jerk subsidy removal, TUC said its members were not only taken aback but horrified, over Tinubu’s pronouncement.

TUC President, Festus Osifo and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, in a statement, urged the Tinubu government to be wise on such a sensitive issue. TUC said Tinubu’s pronouncement should have been preceded by robust dialogue and consultation with the representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the masses.

It said: “We were taken aback, even horrified, when he announced the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products. “If by this, he means increases in pump price and the exploitation of the people by unregulated and exploitative deregulated prices, then it’s a joke taken too far.

It is not for nothing the Buhari government pushed this to the new administration. But we expect the Tinubu government to be wise on such a sensitive issue and be more explicit in its pronouncement to avoid contradictory interpretations when comparing his written statement, what he said and the provision in the 2023 appropriation act.”

It added: “We dare say that this is a very delicate issue that touches on the lives, if not very survival, of particularly the working people. Hence, it ought to have been treated with utmost caution, and should have been preceded by robust dialogue and consultation with the representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the poor masses.”

But reacting to the NNPCL’s pump price increment, NLC said it was worried that the government, through the NNPCL, despite the ongoing meeting of stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to manage the unilateral but unfortunate announcement by the President to withdraw subsidy on petroleum products, went ahead to announce a new regime of prices under a new pricing template.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the development was an ambush and runs against the spirit and principles of social dialogue which, he opined, remained the best platform available for the resolution of all the issues arising out of the petroleum downstream sector. According to him, the Federal Government cannot in one breath be talking about deregulation and at the same time fixing the prices of Petroleum products.

He stated that this negates the spirit of allowing the operation of the free market unless the government has usurped, captured or become a market force. Ajaero said: “It is therefore unacceptable and we seriously condemn it. Good faith negotiation is key to reaching an agreement.

What the government has done is like holding a gun to the head of the Nigerian people and bringing undue pressure on the leaders, thus undermining the dialogue. “We call on the Federal Government to immediately instruct the NNPC to with- draw this vexatious pricing template to allow free flow of discussions by the parties.

Nigerians would not accept any manipulations of any kind from any of the parties, especially from the representatives of the Government.” Time will tell how the impasse will be addressed.