Fuel Subsidy: The Controversy This Time

SUCCESS NWOGU writes on the controversy over the alleged reintroduction of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration

The recent altercation between the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, rather than deny the Federal Government’s reintroduction of fuel subsidy, gave credence to it.

The controversy between APC and Atiku, who is a former Vice President was not surprising. Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, had dared the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to publish the landing cost of petrol as well as the pricing template being used by the government to keep the cost of petrol at less than N640 per litre.

Shaibu, in reaction to a press release by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the government’s claim that the petroleum sector had been deregulated was a fat lie and that subsidy was still being paid. He added: “The Petroleum Industry Act mandates the total deregulation of the petroleum sector. A deregulated regime has no room for price control.

If the APC is saying subsidy is not back, they should explain how petrol is still being sold at less than N650 per litre when the international price of crude oil is about $94 per barrel and the exchange rate on the I&E Window is N780/$1 and N1,000/$1 on the parallel market. “How is it that diesel, which has been deregulated currently costs about N1,000 per litre while petrol is over 25 per cent less? Let the APC explain and stop peddling lies.”

But the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, dismissed the view that President Tinubu’s administration has re- introduced fuel subsidy through the back door. The party said the government only ‘intervened’ to ensure some measure of price stability and predictability. While the opposition latched onto the discovery to castigate the Tinubu administration, the APC on Monday night said such humongous payments do not amount to a reintroduction of subsidy.

Morka stated: “Shaibu’s claim that fuel subsidy is back is not correct. Government’s intervention to ensure some measure of price stability and predictability does not amount to return of the ruinous fuel subsidy of recent past”. APC’s denial notwithstanding, the payment of N169.4 billion (at N770/$) out of the $275million by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), for fuel subsidy in August 2023, gave credence that fuel subsidy was back.

A document by the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), revealed that in August 2023, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) paid $275million as dividends to Nigeria via NNPCL. But NNPCL used $220million (N169.4 billion at N770/$) out of the $275million to pay for fuel subsidy.

The revelation by FAAC indicated that the subsidy is back and NNPC is now taking NLNG dividends to pay the subsidy. Experts have also said that fuel subsidy reintroduction was necessary to prevent Nigeria’s economy from sliding into the precipice and causing chaos and anarchy in the country.

While the naira was depreciating at the foreign exchange market, and the price of crude oil at the international market increasing, President Bola Tinubu had on August 15, 2023, given indications that the Federal Government was going to intervene when he assured Nigerians that there would be no further increase in the pump price of petrol, despite the deregulation of the product.

The exchange rate and the price of crude at the international market are two major determinants of the fuel pump price. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave an indication of the Federal Government’s intervention while speaking with journalists in Abuja on August 15.

Ngalale said: “The president wishes to assure Nigerians, following the announcements by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), just yesterday that there will be no increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit anywhere in the country. We repeat, the president affirms that there will be no increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit.”

In an apparent effort to stabilise the exchange rate and prevent further fuel pump price increment, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on August 16, 2023, announced that it had secured a $3 billion crude oil repayment loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) which was expected to be used to boost the naira against the dollar.

It disclosed the agreement for the facility via its official handle Twitter. It was titled: “Relief For The Naira: NNPC Ltd Secures $3billion Emergency Crude Repayment Loan from AFREXIM Bank The NNPC Ltd.” The signing ceremony took place at Afrexim bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

NNPCL had said that the facility would provide some immediate disbursement that will enable it to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market. While the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari signed for the oil company, Vice President, Afreximbank, Dr George Elembi, signed for the bank.

The ceremony took place at Afrexim bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. The NNPCL’s tweet read: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $ 3 billion crude oil repayment loan.” The need to stabilise the naira became urgently imperative following the depreciation of the naira and the high fuel pump price.

The Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BudgIT, Oluseun Onigbinde, unequivocally said that the Federal Government has returned to the implementation of fuel subsidy. He stated that with crude oil trading at about $90 per barrel and the exchange rate being very high, the fuel pump price should be about N850. He explained that the fact that the fuel pump price is still around N600 indicated that the difference was being subsidised by the government.

He spoke during Politics Today on the Channels Television. BudgIT is a civic organization promoting accountability and transparency in public spending in Nigeria Onigbinde said: “Subsidy is back. If you put all the numbers to play, definitely, oil prices have definitely gone above $90 per barrel, and the exchange rate is high.

At the parrel market, it is above N950. If you put all the figures today, it shows that before oil prices should be retailing about N850 per litre. The price is about N600. NNPCL or the independent marketers are selling at a discount. “Fuel subsidy in my opinion is back. There are controlling factors in the fuel subsidy; one is the price of crude and the second is the exchange rate that you are going to use to buy the crude.

Both of them have been liberalised or they are run in a liberal market. You do not have control over oil crises. Your exchange rate you have left to a certain level, and you have allowed it to float. Definitely, the consequences are going to show up at the end of the day.

“The return of subsidy is not a bad thing but we have to be honest about the implication of what we have done. Definitely, we know that increasing fuel prices will led to untold hardship on the citizens. For us, the problem, with fuel subsidy is the corruption there. I have always been an advocate for fuel subsidy removal because it is the most tenable thing to do.

But at a point, Nigeria was paying N3trillion and N6 trillion. We used an Excess Crude Account to pay for subsidy. We borrowed to pay for subsidy, and we took Eurobond to pay for subsidy. It is just horrendous that the money we should have saved has been used for fuel subsidy according to NNPCL for numbers that did not add up. That is corruption which has always been my problem. It looked like the govenrment was unable to tackle it.

“Now that we are back in that rabbit hole because we have already seen that the answers on the side are not clear, my own perception is that the government can look at the exchange rate. The exchange rate is a big problem. Return to fuel subsidy is not something I like at all because it has shown that this cost can skyrocket unjustifiable, subsidy has created a conduit for inefficiency and corruption. As long as you are going to run along that line, you are not going to get out of that logjam.”

Chief Executive Officer , BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said the return to the subsidy payment regime was a tactical approach by the Federal Government to prevent the degeneration of hardship, which could lead to a revolt and the concomitant economic malaise and repercussions. He stated that President Tinubu made a mistake in the manner he removed fuel subsidy.

He said: “When you take a wrong step and you see the consequences of the fallout, then the best thing to do is beat a retreat, which is what they have done. The way things were going, it was getting out of hand. The fuel price today as it is, is the major pressure of the inflationary trend we have in this country besides the exchange. To remove the subsidy and to merge the exchange rate was a double wammy. That was why you found the problem we had in the economy. “Within the first 100 days of the administration, fundamentals of this economy went out of Twitter.

So, there was a major problem. If they did not do that, look at the rate of inflation. Inflation was very high, prices were just going through the roof and there was hardship in the land. You can not go on that way because you can reach a stage where people are pushed to the wall and you have to revolt.

“It was a mistake and the way Tinubu announced that there was not going to be any more increase in fuel pump price, I wrote that the Federal Government should revert to paying subsidy. If you are not going to have increase and the price of crude and exchange rate were going up, then the subsidy is back. It is not the best thing to happen but we are paying the price of not going about it systematically and the way we should have gone about it. My take is that you do not remove subsidy.”

Chizea said that local refining of petroleum products was imperative to reducing the pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange. He said the coming onstream of Dangote Refinery will conserve about 30 percent of the nation’s forex and stabilise the exchange rate. He stated that the withdrawal of subsidy payments by Tinubu has enabled the nation to have an idea of the fair national consumption of fuel.

He noted before the subsidy was withdrawn, there were claims that 63 million litres of fuel were being consumed daily in Nigeria. The Chief Executive, of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk, recently said the nation’s daily consumption figure now stands at 46.38 million litres, down from the 65 million litres per day before the cut in subsidy. A decrease of 35 per cent and a difference of about 18.62 million litres.