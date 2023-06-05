New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Fuel Subsidy: Shelve Strike, Eminent Nigerians Tell NLC, TUC

Eminent Nigerians have urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates, to shelve their proposed strike, which is set to commence on Wednesday, June 7.

While speaking in a separate interview with New Telegraph on Monday, they pleaded that strikes will have a great calamitous impact on the economy of Nigeria which is already fragile.

The eminent Nigerians include a former President of All Nigerian American Congress, (ANAC) Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi; a financial analyst, Mr Andrew Ologun, a public affairs analyst, High Chief Isaac Folunroshop, and a cleric, Pastor Dolapo Davies.

They urged organised labour to allow the Federal Government to implement some of their proposals which the government accepted.

They also pleaded with the government to ensure that appropriate programmes and measures were activated to cushion the painful impacts of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol or fuel.

