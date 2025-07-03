Fuel Subsidy Sharing Amid Mass Poverty

Troubling indeed, is the piece of trending news about the economy; indicating that the Federal Government has been actively engaged in the sharing of humongous sums of money realised from the fuel subsidy savings, particularly so with the state governors.

That is, rather than saving it, or investing it to frontally tackle the sundry challenges the citizens are battling with, virtually on a daily basis. Coming at a perilous period, when the nation is grappling with the critical issues, ranging from the flaring flames of the intractable insecurity, through one of the highest inflation rates ever in our chequered history, that sharing spree is uncalled for.

In fact, it is both questionable and worrisome as well. For instance, in the 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), Nigeria was ranked 110th out of 127 countries. The GHI score for Nigeria stood at an alarming 28.8, which categorises the country’s hunger level as “serious”.

This also indicates a significant challenge with regards to access to adequate food and nutrition for millions of long-suffering Nigerians. Similarly, Nigeria’s Human Development Index (HDI) as at 2025 is a parlous 0.560, which places it near the bottom of the medium human development category, according to a report by Financial Nigeria. While the HDI has increased by approximately 24.72% over the past 20 years, the country still faces significant challenges, as listed.

The report also highlights that inequality contributes to a 32.3% loss in Nigeria’s potential HDI, and that multidimensional poverty affects 33% of the population.

Ordinarily, that should serve as a serious warning signal and a wake-up call on our policy makers and those who implement them to reverse the drift to mass misery. Yet, in 2024 alone, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared N28.78 trillion to the three tiers of government.

That equated to a 79 per cent jump from the N16.28 trillion shared in 2023 and more than double the N12.36 trillion in 2022, according to data from FAAC and Agora Policy. Worthy of note also is that N1.681 trillion was disbursed in May 2025 alone, a sharp escalation from N976 billion shared in May 2023, reflecting a 72.17 per cent increase. Much of this huge amount reportedly went to state governments.

Ordinarily, this presents a golden opportunity for what experts on the national economy dub as a “oncein-a-generation” opportunity to reset development priorities and rebuild state capacity. Unfortunately, there is little empirical evidence on the ground to justify the staggering sums, from fuel subsidies so allocated to the state governors.

In fact, Simon Samson, an economics lecturer at Baze University and chief economist at ARKK Economics and Data Limited, has raised the alarm about the governors’ missteps taking us backwards. According to him: “Sharing the subsidy savings instead of saving and investing means depletion of savings (dissaving); pursuing consumption instead of investment; putting the present ahead of the future.”

More worrisome is the allegation by critics that the disbursement strategy also has political undertones. The Federal Government is allegedly using it to buy silence, acquiescence or even the governors’ loyalty. Hence, the recent wave of some governors’ defections to the ruling party.

Obviously, we cannot afford to tread on this twisted path to a dangerous paradigm of, “government of the politicians by the politicians and for the politicians”!

So, what is the best way forward? As several reports on the national economy keep emphasising, there is a crying need for a people-centred approach to sustainable economic development in Nigeria, to improve on these scary indicators.

Though the move by the Federal Government to end fuel subsidy in mid-2023, was hailed by some economists as a bold step toward fiscal discipline, and free up funds for saving others had warned that doing so without adequate palliative measures to cushion the effects could be counter-productive. Now, it is obvious to the masses who wear the tattered shoes of fuel subsidy removal.

Currently, however, there is no meeting point between the motive and the method adapted all because we have not learnt important lessons from the past.

That takes us back to the days of the Excess Crude Account (ECA). Established in 2004 under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, the ECA was designed to save oil revenue earned above a set benchmark. By the time President Goodluck Jonathan assumed office in 2010, the account held more than $20 billion.

But by the time he left in 2015, that figure had dropped to just around $2 billion! According to Jonathan some state governors, as led by the Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, routinely pressured the Federal Government to dip hand into the ECA to augment FAAC disbursements. So, who is bearing the brunt as of today? The ordinary citizens of course.

And should we go back on a similar thorny lane of profligacy? That should not be as it lacks any economic sense. As the former finance minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who spearheaded the creation of the ECA, has echoed, the lack of political will, particularly on the part of the state governors, frustrated attempts to sustain savings.

Should that ugly history be allowed to repeat itself with the fuel subsidy savings? Not at all. It is therefore advisable for the enabling law to be enacted by the National Assembly to enforce the savings of fuel subsidy, instead of the sharing spree, with the state governors. Doing so will serve as a buffer against the economic challenges of the future.