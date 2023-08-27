Fuel Subsidy: Rights Activist Demand Palliatives For Students

A pro-democracy activist, Mike Msuaan has called on the federal and state governments to ensure the distribution of palliatives aimed at cushioning the effects of the fuel subsidy removal was extended to students in tertiary institutions across the country.

Msuaan who made the call at the weekend in Abuja when he was conferred with the distinguished service award as a True Nationalist by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), argued that students were equally affected by the fuel subsidy removal in diverse ways.

The award was conferred in recognition of Msuaan’s “selfless services and meritorious services to students welfarism,” and further read “you have championed and promoted lots of students consciousness and advancement among students population.”

While applauding the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the display of understanding with the federal government on the decision to remove fuel subsidy, Msuaan pledged his support for any progressive and meaningful endeavour embarked upon by the union.

He said: “The current NANS leadership has been mature and decent in their struggle. They exhibited the same when the government removed subsidy. Instead of joining enemies of the government to protest and destabilize the government, NANS opted for robust engagement with the government for the good of the Nigerian students. He said this showed stability, capacity and dependability.

“I am a student of struggle and a product of struggle. NANS has given me the exposure and catapulted me to where I am today.”