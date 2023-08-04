‘Fuel Subsidy Removal’ll Ease Fiscal Pressure On Fg’

Amid the ongoing debate over the effects of the economic reforms launched since Nigeria’s new President, Bola Tinubu, assumed office on May 29, analysts at FBN Quest Capital have said that a key aspect of the reforms-the removal of the costly subsidy on fuel- will help to reduce the fiscal pressure on the Federal Government.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) most recent Quarterly Statistical Bulletin in a note released yesterday.

According to the analysts, while the apex bank’s data shows that a decline in the collection of oil revenue resulted in gross federally collected revenue for distribution to the three tiers of government falling by -1 per cent q/q to N3.0 trillion in Q1 ’23, “the Q1’23 receipts from crude oil represents the highest quarterly inflow for the past ten quarters.”

They attributed the improved trend in crude oil performance primarily “to concerted efforts by the security agencies to tackle crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, which has continued to negatively impact the output of crude oil production.”

Still, the analysts pointed out that despite the increased crude oil output, the country has not seen significant improvement in the fiscal outcome due to lower crude oil prices compared to last year.

They, however, stated: “Looking ahead, we expect the removal of fuel subsidies by the new administration to ease the fiscal pressure on the government.”