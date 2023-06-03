Fuel Subsidy Removal: We’re Being Squeezed To Death, Nigerians Cry Out

The removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) announced by President Bola Tinubu during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Monday May 29, 2023 has left in its wake lamentations by many Nigerian workers and traders, who said that the subsequent increase in the pump price of fuel has led to high cost of transport fares and prices of goods and services.

Some of them, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph during interviews, expressed disappointment with the government over the policy, which they said is anti-people and unbearable, adding that it would make life difficult for millions of impoverished Nigerians. Commenting on the increase, Mr. Oluwaseyi Ade, a Lagos-based civil servant, said that going to and for his place of work in Ikeja area of the state has become difficult as his transport fare has increased from about N1,000 daily to N2,200, saying that there was no way he could sustain this with his current salary.

“I wonder how I would survive this. My transport fare and that of my wife has increased by about 50%. Even my children have to be doing some trekking to their schools as there is no way I can afford to give them the required transport fares. “Prices of food items have also increased because traders too are now paying huge amount of money to transport food items from the markets to their stalls.

The other day, I was stranded on the way to my house from office because I did not have enough money for my transportation,” he said. Also speaking, Mrs. Christiana Chukwu said that she might soon resign from her place of work as she lives in Abule Egba area of the state with her husband and children and works somewhere in Yaba area of Lagos.

Chukwu lamented that she now spends about N3,000 to and from office every day as against N1,400 prior to Monday’s announcement by the president. The mother of three revealed that she earns N70,000 monthly and that with the new fuel price regime she might be spending all her earnings on transportation.

She said; “if you look at the calculation, I would be spending about N15,000 weekly on transport alone. I spend more than that if I close late as the transporters use that opportunity to increase price. It is practically impossible for me to cope with this. “The federal government should have thought of this before announcing the increase.

They should have at least thought of salary earners, who have no other sources of income. There is no way we can survive the increment because our employers too are not ready to increase our salaries.” Mr. Olawale Maja, an okada (motorcycle) rider, who also spoke on the is- sue, said that getting fuel to buy has been a difficult task, while lamenting that it is now difficult to buy as much fuel as he wanted due to the increase in pump price.

“The situation is gradually becoming unbearable because not all filling stations here in Ogba are selling at the new rate of 488per liter. As I speak with you, I have been on queue since 8am at an NNPC filling station to get fuel and it only got to my turn after several hours. The bottom line now is that I can no longer pick passengers for N100; the new fare to any bus-stop will be pegged at N200 and above depending on the distance,” he said.

For Promise Agadibe, a dispatch rider, with the new pump price, deliveries to Lagos Mainland that normally cost between N1,500 and N2,500 now attracts between N3,000 and N5,000, while delivery to some parts of Lagos Island will skyrocket to N6,000 and above. Agadibe said that he might not want to do delivery beyond Victoria Garden City (VGC), saying that areas such as Abraham Adesanya, Sangotedo and others will attract higher fares.

Another resident of the state, Mrs. Ajiborode Esther, lamented that life has been difficult for her family since the new fuel price was announced, saying that she had never had it so bad. “My daughter could not go to school during the week because I can’t afford the new bus fare at the moment. I am still trying to adjust to the increase in transport fare at the moment.

Transport fare from Ogba to Yaba used to go for N500, but now it’s as high as N1,500. I can’t imagine how coming back home for my child will be hence I told her to stay back,” she said. Also speaking, Engineer Akinwunmi, a civil servant, lamented that life has not been friendly since the new fuel price was announced by the President, adding that the resultant increase in transport fare is better imagined than experienced.

He said; “the new transportation fares are not friendly at all. Fares are now fixed at the discretion of commercial bus drivers depending on the amount they buy fuel at filling stations. But honestly, I believe this phase will soon pass, let us give the new administration a chance to make a difference, they are barely a week in power.

I am equally affected but I still have strong faith in them.” In her comment, a pep- per seller in Ikeja, who simply gave her name asIya Raham, said that life has not been easy since the new fuel price was announced. She said that prices of food stuff have increased astronomically, and that it has not been easy for traders to know how to fix prices for their items. “It’s not easy at all. The new pump price has affected everything, especially food stuff.

A basket of tomatoes that I used to buy for N20,000 per basket has increased to about N45,000, I have not even added the cost of transportation. So I’m wondering how much I will sell the pepper to my customers. This hardship is too much. The Federal Government should look into it quickly before it gets out of hand,” she said.