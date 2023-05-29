Fuel Subsidy Removal: Panic Buying In Edo As Motorists Storm Fuel Stations

There was panic buying in Edo State on Monday following the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by the newly inaugurated President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Motorists besieged the NNPC Mega Station on Sapele Road and others to buy before any price increment occurs.

Before the announcement, no queue was witnessed but motorists soon besieged the stations after the declaration was made by President Tinubu.

The queue at the NNPC Mega Station in Sapele Road stretched from Sapele Road to High Court Road with many motorists stating that they did not know what would happen now that the subsidy has been removed.

Lucky Otabor said he left home to join the queue as soon as the announcement was made and was surprised to meet many motorists in the queue.

He said, “Hopefully, the removal of subsidy will not affect the masses. I had to rush to the mega station to buy fuel but I met a long queue. I was surprised to see the number of motorists in the queue.”

The mega station still sells at N187, while other stations, which also have considerable vehicles in the queue, sell for between N210 and N220.

Also, most fuel stations in the Benin metropolis shut their gates to customers.