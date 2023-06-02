Fuel Subsidy Removal Ill-timed, Ploy To Impoverish Nigerians, Says M’belt Forum

As more Nigerians continue to groan over the excruciating effect of the fuel subsidy removal policy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, yesterday described the economic policy as ill-timed and a deliberately ploy to impoverish Nigerians.

Besides, the MBF leader also carpeted former President Mohammadu Buhari for uttering what he called a deceitful statement that he left Nigeria better than he met it.

Pogu, who disclosed this while speaking in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, lamented that the already existing economic downturn, which Nigerians were passing through, and insisted that the removal of fuel subsidy that had given rise to skyrocketed fuel prices was not necessary.

To him, the fuel subsidy removal was a ploy to put more Nigerians in a state of poverty. He said: “The suffering in Nigeria is such that increasing fuel price now is uncalled for. “However, it is unfortunate.

To me, I see it as a ploy to put more Nigerians in a state of poverty. “You see, they (the Federal Government) just celebrated the commissioning of Dangote refinery, a refinery which by international standard would have been paid for by the nation’s contribution to that refinery.”