Fuel Subsidy Removal: Can Tinubu Match Abacha?

Once again, the contentious issue of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, is dominating issues across the land following its removal late last month by President Bola Tinubu. The former Governor of Lagos State chose to take the bull by the horn at no other place than during his inauguration at Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29, when he chose to deviate from the prepared speech to announce to a startled nation that he was ending the subsidy.

Hinging his pronouncement on what he said was the fact that the current 2023 budget, which was prepared by the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari which he had seen, had no provision for such. “We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor. Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

“We shall, instead, re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, healthcare and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions,” he said. While many may fault the president’s presentation in tackling such a crucial is- sue as unorthodox, leaving him open to criticisms, the fact is that the knives are out to see if this time around things will be done differently regarding the savings made from the removal of subsidy. I have previously written a number of articles on this issue, stating clearly where I belong.

Since the start of the Fourth Republic in 1999, every administration had made a case for scrapping fuel subsidies, prom- ising citizens heaven and earth with the money made from such savings. This is what the occupier of Aso Rock back then, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said in justifying his decision to increase the price of fuel from N20 to N22 on June 1, 2000: “Government subsidy on petroleum products has never made economic sense and never will.”

He argued that the savings made will be ploughed into improving healthcare, roads, security, infrastructure and other things to make the lives of Nigerians bet- ter. The former President, who as military head of state, had also increased fuel price on October 1, 1978, by 70 per cent – from 9k to 15.3k – went on to jack up the price of six other times during his eight-year tenure. By the time he left in 2007, the price of PMS had risen to N75, but I am not sure of how many Nigerians who will say government health facilities, public power, roads and other infrastructures across the country had drastically improved courtesy of the higher fuel price.

Interestingly Umaru Yar’Adua, who took over from Obasanjo, was the only President that did not increase the pump price of fuel. In fact, during his tenure, he reduced the price of petrol by 15.39 per cent, from N75 to N65, in June 2007. But it was a return to price increase of the essential commodity when Goodluck Jonathan took over in 2010. His attempt to completely ‘remove’ subsidy on January 1, 2012, by taking the price from N65 to N141 (a 116.92 percent increase) was, however, checkmated by massive protests across the country, prompting him to drop it back to N97. Then as a possible carrot to the people before the 2015 polls in February, Jona- than adjusted the price from N97 to N87 (a drop of 10.31 per cent).

Unfortunately, this gesture was not enough to save his job as he lost to Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC). Under the former military ruler, the nation saw eight price adjustments with the first taking place on May 11, 2016, with a 66.67 percent increase from N87 to N145. And although we did see a downward adjustment on March 19, 2020, from N145 to N125, however, by the time the former General left the stage two weeks ago, he had pushed it up to N185.

But, surprisingly, even with the increased cost of fuel at the pumps what the nation was said to have been spending on subsidy had continued to increase to the extent that it had hit over N400 billion monthly – according to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari. While this is definitely a hefty sum of money to spend on a consumable product when there are equally pressing needs for money to be spent on other key areas like health, infrastructure and the like, the fact that previous governments have failed to do so is one of the biggest factors weighing on the minds of millions of Nigerians.

Incidentally, of all the previous leaders (both civilian and military) who had promised to spend the savings from fuel price hikes for the betterment of the generality of the people, only the late General Sani Abacha actually did. Abacha had in increasing the pump price by 361.54 per cent on October 2, 1994, from N3.25k to N15 told the nation that he would be using a percentage of the difference to fast-track the development of the nation.

Consequently, a few days after the increase was announced, he set up the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund, with Buhari as head and oversaw positive interventions in virtually all spheres of the nation. I, and millions of other Nigerians, felt the impact of the PTF with its interventions in health, roads, schools and other critical areas. I still vividly recall having paid almost nothing for my first child with drugs not only being available at the pharmacy of the government hospital where we had him but also being sold at rock-bottom prices in the Fund’s branded packets.

Many schoolchildren were given books free courtesy of the PTF. This is the challenge that our new President will have to match if he is to woo over the citizens to the decision he has taken, which would undoubtedly impact harshly on millions of Nigerians. Tinubu will have to ensure that the trillions saved from the subsidy removal would not be plundered by the political class and their cohorts to the detriment of the wider populace.

Already, there is simmering bitterness against those in power as millions struggling to make ends meet battle poverty, while politicians, government officials and their ilk live flamboyantly good lives at the expense of the majority. The President can endear himself to millions by ensuring that effect of the money saved from subsidy removal is felt positively by citizens – just like Aba- cha did!