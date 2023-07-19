Fuel Subsidy Removal By Tinubu Save Nigeria – Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President on Wednesday reassured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has their best interests at heart by completely removing the fuel subsidy.

Sen. Akpabio in a statement issued by his media team said the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector.

He, however, stated that the removal of the subsidy was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system, adding that Nigeria might not have survived the next few years if the subsidy was not removed.

Furthermore, the Senate President reaffirmed that the federal government is prepared to review workers’ salaries in an effort to lessen the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The statement reads, “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed, adding, salaries and wages of workers would be reviewed in order to ensure that Nigerians have a living wage.”

Speaking further, Akpabio told the governor that “the Senate is very proud of your representatives in the 10th National Assembly.”

He praised the commitment of the Ekiti lawmakers to the legislative arm of government.

Speaking earlier, the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, commended the President of the Senate for his achievements in office in the last one month.

He said that the populace and the government were fully behind his efforts to lead the 10th Senate to success and that they were ready to work with the legislature to advance the nation.