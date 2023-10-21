Fuel Subsidy Removal: Borno Partners African Motors to Convert Mass Transit Buses to CNG

In its efforts to bring down the cost of transportation owing to the removal of fuel subsidy, the Borno State Governrican Motors Limited in converting the state owned inter and intra city busses from petroleum and diesel engine to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

While inspecting the prototype vehicles at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “we are going to partner with you to bring down the cost of transportation here in Borno State.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of African Motors Limited, Engr Musatapa Gajibo said that they converted the vehicles and Keke NAPEP from petroleum to CNG to bring down the cost of transportation occasioned by the increase in petroleum pump price.

“6 kg of LNG, which costs about N6,000, can travel as far as 250 kilometers for Keke NAPEP, which is about two days journey, and 100 kilometers for vehicles. We also consider the safety of the car, so it has anti-leakage and anti-impact, where it automatically turns off the tanks in case of any leakage or accident,” Engr Gajibo added.