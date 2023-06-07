Fuel subsidy removal as antidote to Nigeria’s fiscal crisis

With total debt stock exploding more than six-fold to about N77 trillion in the last eight years and with the World Bank estimating that Nigeria’s debt servicing will take 123.4 per cent of the Federal Government’s revenue this year, there is no doubt that the country is in the midst of a fiscal crisis, which experts have warned, could be catastrophic for Africa’s largest economy if not urgently ad- dressed. Although Nigeria (the continent’s top producer of crude oil) earned about $394.02 billion in revenue from the oil and gas sec- tor between 2011 to 2020, according to official data, its finances are in such a bad shape that analysts have predicted that the federal and state governments may struggle to pay salaries in the coming months given that soaring debt service payments could soon cost more than the revenue government generates. In the N20.5 trillion 2023 Budget, for instance, the Federal Government had estimated its collect- able revenue at N16.87 trillion and planned to set aside N6.31 trillion for debt service. While there may be several reasons for the why the nation is currently in such dire financial straits, the consensus among financial experts is that a key factor is the huge amount that the Federal Government spends in subsidising the cost of imported petroleum products annually.

N4.4trn subsidy

Indeed, in his speech at inauguration of the Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex in Lagos on May 22, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that one of the benefits of the project was the expected provision of sup- port to the fiscal operations of the Federal Government by helping to ease budget constraints of funding the petroleum subsidy. He said: “Available data indi- cates that, over a five-year period, fuel subsidy in Nigeria rose more than nine-folds from about N154 billion in 2017 to over N1.43 tril- lion before another three-fold rise to N4.4 trillion by the end of 2022. A simple straight-line projection suggests that this figure could surpass N7 trillion within the next three years if we do not tackle it effectively. Thankfully, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals could spare Nigeria about N5 to N7 trillion annually in fiscal ex- penditure of the Federal Govern- ment over the next five years.” Also, in August last year, while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to defend the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), the then Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had said the Federal Gov- ernment would borrow over N11 trillion and sell national assets to finance the budget deficit in 2023, adding that the deficit was expect- ed to exceed N12.42 trillion if pe- troleum subsidy was retained for the entire 2023 fiscal cycle. Explaining two scenarios of the budget deficit to the commit- tee, the former Minister said the first option involves retaining the petroleum subsidy for the entire 2023 fiscal year.

PMS subsidy deduction by NNPC

According to her, in the first scenario, the deficit is projected to be N12.41 trillion in 2023, up from N7.35 trillion budgeted in 2022, representing 196 per cent of total revenue or 5.50 per cent of the estimated GDP. She explained that under this option, the govern- ment would spend N6.72 trillion on subsidy. She said the second option in- volved retaining fuel subsidy till June 2023 and that this scenario would take the deficit to N11.30 trillion, which is 5.01 per cent of the estimated GDP. She noted that in this option, PMS subsidy was projected to gulp N3.3 trillion. Ahmed stressed that crude oil production challenges and PMS subsidy deduction by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) were significantly affecting the government’s ability to achieve its targets. However, in addition to helping to ease fiscal pressures, the removal of the subsidy on PMS also holds many other benefits for the country, according to a Partner and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria, Dr Andrew Nevin.

Pensioners, others to benefit

Speaking during the Naira- metrics Q2’23 Economic Outlook Webinar, which took place over the weekend, he said that pensioners and state workers were some of the groups that will immediately benefit from the removal of fuel subsidies. He said: “The government has a culture of being unable to pay pensioners. We all know the fuel subsidy is a form of corruption and the fuel subsidy benefits those in the upper and middle class and those who lose are the pensioners and the state employees, as state governments cannot pay their minimum wage. Those groups are going to benefit immediately from the removal of the fuel subsidy.” Nevin, who stated that fuel subsidy was hampering performance in other aspects of the Nigerian economy, noted that NNPC Lim- ited had not made any transfers to the federation account since 2022 because it has been making fuel subsidy payments of up to N400 billion monthly. According to him, with the new government’s decision to imme- diately scrap fuel subsidy, there would be opportunities for young Nigerians and investors in the healthcare and educational sec- tors. He noted with adequate train- ing, young Nigerians can seek jobs in both sectors whether in Nigeria or in other countries. He said that while the removal of the subsidy may have short- term inflationary impacts and erode purchasing power, the policy, if properly implemented, can contribute to Nigeria’s eco- nomic performance, noting that improvements in security, local content development, transporta- tion networks and storage facili- ties are critical to the oil and gas sector’s performance. Also speaking during the we- binar, the Head of Economic Re- search/Intelligence at Coronation Merchant Bank, Chinwe Egwim, stated that the removal of fuel subsidy would support Nigeria’s revenue performance. She admitted that while the policy will worsen inflation and erode purchasing power in the short term, if properly imple- mented, would boost the coun- try’s economic performance. On his part, Chief Economist at KPMG Nigeria and former boss of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr. Yemi Kale, supported the removal of fuel subsidy.

He advised the new government to avoid raising taxes in its bid to generate revenue, but should instead focus on harmonising existing taxes and im- proving public-sector efficiency, including eliminating wasteful expenditures like fuel subsidies. Kale said: I’m not a fan of increasing taxes. I prefer harmonis- ing the multiple taxes that are out there, I’m a bigger fan of more ef- ficient, public-sector expenditure. “For example, getting rid of wasteful expenditures, like fuel subsidies. When you look at the revenue agencies, you find out that as the revenue goes up, they will find more things to spend and increase the expenditure.” He further stated: “When you increase taxes, you are squeez- ing the household consumption expenditure, and you are also squeezing the earnings of busi- ness thereby squeezing business expansion and so on. “What happened in the last eight years is that the govern- ment model was public sector driven. They expanded govern- ment expenditure; they expanded government investment. That’s why you have so much infrastruc- ture development. But they did not expand government invest- ment and consumption because the economy was expanding, and they were getting more revenue. “They did that in two ways, one was to tax consumers and businesses, they squeeze their consumption expenditure, they squeeze the ability of private in- vestment to grow and at the same time, they expanded the economy by debt. And then to repay the debt, again, they turn to squeeze consumers’ expenditure.” He pointed out that increased public expenditure and investment by approximately 30 per cent led to a contraction of house- hold consumption by about three per cent and stagnant private in- vestment.

Conclusion

In fact, the view in many quarters is that the immediate past government performed poorly, especially in its handling of the economy, because it failed to live up to its promise to remove the subsidy on petroleum products.