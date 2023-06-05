Fuel subsidy removal and matters arising

The raging controversy that has so far trailed the recent announcement by President Bola Tinubu of his decision for the removal of the fuel subsidy is understandable. He has emphasised that his government will not provide funds to subsidise the product, which some economists view as a drain pipe on the national economy. He announced this on Monday, May 29, 2023 during his inaugural speech as the 16th President of Nigeria at Eagle Square, Abuja. But the long-winding issue requires a thorough appraisal, with its pros and cons, more so with the sudden fuel scarcity, as some marketers are selling between N350 to N700 per litre! Considering the ripple effects of the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on transportation, rent, school fees, food inflation as well as that of other consumables, it has become imperative to underscore subsidy removal on the quality of life of the average Nigerian.

Going by in-depth research findings, it has also been revealed that fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria could trigger inflation and reduce economic welfare (Adenikinju, 2009). Similarly, it hurts economic growth and reduces household income (Ocheni, 2015); while making firms less competitive (Bazilian and Onyeji, 2012). In fact, as at April, 2023 when the issue came up for deliberation under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, it was made known that fuel subsidy removal could jerk up the petrol price by 401% if marketers are importing and 297 per cent and if the Dangote refinery starts functioning. Unemployment may hit 40.6%! Furthermore, there is empirical evidence on ground to prove that removing fuel subsidies could lead to social unrest and protests.

This is all because the citizens may perceive the government as insensitive to their needs; worse still in an oil-producing country. Not left out is that such a decision could lead to a rise in fuel smuggling and other illegal activities. Cumulatively, the debilitating effects on the citizenry mean that some cautious steps need to be taken. On the other hand, the advocates of fuel subsidy removal insist that it will ensure the ready availability of petrol at all times without diversion by marketers. In addition, it has the potential to unlock a minimum of N6 trillion in revenue into the federation account annually. This will bring to an end the years of wasting of the nation’s income using the subsidy regime as a slush fund. It will curb the greed for higher profits and sabotage by players in the oil industry which will positively affect the economy.

In a similar vein, according to the Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Olumide Adeosun; the National Operations Controller, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi the marketers were not comfortable with the sustenance of petrol subsidy. That is also the view of the Chief Executive Officer, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr. Muda Yusuf.

Notwithstanding, fears persist, with indications that the $800 million World Bank facility, aimed at cushioning the effects of the planned subsidy removal, would raise Nigeria’s projected debt stock of $171 billion by a further 0.47 per cent! This development, analysts posit, will raise the sinking fund for refinancing and servicing of the debt stock from 29 per cent scheduled in 2023 appropriation act, to 43.8 per cent for the 2024 financial year. It would be recalled that the former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed had, during the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in April announced that Nigeria secured an $800 million grant from the World Bank as part of its subsidy palliatives measures ahead of the removal of a costly fuel subsidy by June. According to the minister, the palliatives would be targeting 50 million vulnerable Nigerians or 10 million households.

This sensitive issue has, however, been seen as ambiguous for obvious reasons. For instance, since assuming office on May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than N2 trillion on the Social Investment Programme (SIP). Yet, an estimated 133 million Nigerians, according to statistics, have sunk into multidimensional poverty, just as another 24.2 million people face acute food insecurity. As the way forward, the new administration should take a step-by-step approach, beginning with a holistic investigation into the past management of the fuel subsidy. Perpetrators discovered to have corruptly enriched themselves should be brought to book by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The narrative should shift, this time around to getting the refineries working and make the product available for domestic consumption. If a private company could build the Dangote refinery it behoves on the Tinubu-led administration to make the difference, with the four comatose refineries. And to avoid a labour crisis, so early in the life of the new administration there should be a meeting with the stakeholders such as representatives of the Federal Government, the oil marketers, experts on the economy and energy as well as the labour union. This is to make sure that decisions taken would put smiles back on the faces of long-suffering Nigerians, grieving for oil resources in an oil-producing nation.