Fuel Subsidy: Osun Rolls Out Palliative Buses For Civil Servants, Residents

Osun State Government has rolled out palliative buses to convey Civil Servants, Students, and other residents of the State along selected routes/destinations in the State.

The intervention, which is kick-starting in Osogbo with five buses, is an effort to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy from Petroleum products by the Federal Government on Civil Servants/Students and residents.

The buses are to work two shifts in a day, the morning shift between 6:45 am – 9 am, while the afternoon shift will be from 3 pm – 5 pm, from Monday to Friday.

The routes for the five buses in Osogbo are as follows: Dada Estate-Capital-Okefia-Olaiya and terminate at Abere(Secretariat); The second bus will ply Stadium Roundabout-Ayetoro-Old Garage-Olaiya and terminate at Abere(Secretariat) and the third bus will convey passengers from Oja Oba-Isale Osun-Odi Olowo-Olaiya and terminate at Abere(Secretariat).

The fourth bus is scheduled to take off at Owode Ede-Abere-Ogo Oluwa-Olaiya and terminate at Old Garage, and the fifth bus will commence movement from Okinni-LAMECO-Dele Yes Sir-East Bye Pass and terminate at Abere(Secretariat).

Speaking at the official flag-off of the use of the buses, Governor Ademola Adeleke assured residents of the State that their welfare remains paramount to the present administration.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi said the present administration will continue to embark on programmes and policies that will put smiles on the faces of the State residents.

While commending Civil Servants for their resilience and commitment to their duties despite the harsh economic realities, the Governor assured them that his government would always prioritize their welfare.

In an address, Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Sesan Oyedele, who assured residents of more buses in the coming days, described the Adeleke government as a workers’ friendly one.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Yakubu Adejare urged Civil Servants and residents to see the buses as their properties which they must maintain and ensure their sustainability.

Passengers will be charged a token fee on each drop for the running and maintenance of the buses.