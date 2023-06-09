Fuel Subsidy: NTDA Union Chair Backs Labour’s Position

Following the postponement of the planned strike action by organised Labour to protest the huge increase in the price of PMS across Nigeria, due to the removal of subsidy on fuel by the federal government, the Chairman of Amalgamated Union Of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) chapter, Comrade Amos Yakubu, has commended the decision while calling for support for Labour to see through negotiations with the FG.

Yakubu commended the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) for sheathing their swords thereby allowing for collective bargaining with the federal government as a viable strategy for the amicable resolution of disputes. The chairman, who is also a staff of the National Travel Bureau, NTDA, made this known in a press release in Abuja, noting that though the massive price increment of the product as a direct consequence of the removal of petro subsidy is a huge burden on Nigerians, the way forward is not to ground the economy but to negotiate with the government.