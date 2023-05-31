Fuel Subsidy: Nigerians’re The Cause Of Their Problems, Not Tinubu – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem Gang housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has said that the incumbent President Bola Tinubu is not the problem for the hike in fuel in Nigeria.

Taking to her Twitter page, the 27-year-old reality TV star reacted to the hikes in fuel prices a few hours after President Tinubu announced fuel subsidy removal.

Tacha shared a video of herself stuck in a long queue and also cars were in long queues wanting to buy fuel but some fuel stations were hoarding fuel while some have increased the prices of fuel from N150 to N500

She, however, concluded that Nigerians are the cause of their own problem and not former President Muhammadu Buhari or sitting President Tinubu, adding that until we decide to love ourselves, it will be better for us.

Watch the video below: