Fuel Subsidy: Nigerian Lawmaker Drops Car For Bicycle

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, Haruna Jilantikiri, the Chief Whip of the Adamawa State House of Assembly has opted for a bicycle to run his daily activities.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that oil marketers increased the price of fuel from N198 per litre to over N500 litre shortly after President Bola Tinubu announced the end of the fuel subsidy in Nigeria

Following the development, the lawmaker representing the Madagali Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Jilantikiri, dropped his personal car to use a bicycle due to the current situation in the country.

While riding on his bicycle on Thursday, Jilantikiri in an interview with newsmen lamented that many Nigerians cannot afford the new petrol price.

According to him, the whole situation is having a devastating impact on the masses, and leaders like him ought to identify with the electorates and protest against the trend.

He further appealed to the Federal Government to address the problem without delay to ease the hardship already being experienced.

He said, “The overwhelming majority of citizens cannot afford to drive cars or ride on their motorcycles considering the current situation.

“We are supposed to pack our cars and use bicycles to identify with our electorate”