Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Disburses Support For Petty Traders, Others

Kwara State Government has commenced the disbursement of its token of support for petty traders and others at the lowest rung of the economic pyramid, another layer of the state government’s response to the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

The one-off disbursement is made through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), and the beneficiaries are mainly petty traders and vulnerable individuals earlier enumerated under the programme.

According to a statement issued by KWASSIP, at least 1,551 petty traders and 11,865 safety net beneficiaries earlier captured are involved in this phase.

The disbursement comes a few weeks after the government rolled out a plethora of palliatives to support different segments of the state, including public sector workers and students.

Last week, the government began the distribution of food palliatives to the most vulnerable, using the local administrations and community-based groups to generate the list of beneficiaries.