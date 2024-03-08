Fuel Subsidy: It’s Our Prerogative To Ensure Price Stability – FG

The Federal Government has said its continued intervention in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel is to ensure price stability.

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, at a ministerial press conference in Abuja on Friday, dismissed the fear that the fuel subsidy which was removed on May 29, 2023, has been reintroduced.

Verheijen explained that it is the prerogative of the government to maintain price stability, as it is done in developed countries.

The subsidy was removed on May 29, 2023. However, the government has the prerogative, whether in the US, in the West or in other Eastern countries, all governments have the prerogative to maintain price stability and prevent social unrest.

“If prices are moving, they reserve the right to intervene. It started in the US during COVID. There were a lot of expansionist moves but also subsidies.

“All governments reserved that right. And so if for whatever reason the administration has reviewed, that it is not the right time to have prices continue to fluctuate given the level of hardship in the country, given inflation, the government has the right to intervene intermittently.

“All governments do so but it does not take away the fact that the subsidy was removed,” she said.

The adviser pointed out that part of the objective of the fiscal incentives that President Bola Tinubu recently signed is to reverse the over 70 per cent undeveloped gas reserves, advising that Nigeria should attract capital to the infrastructure.

She stated that there is no one who is going to invest in gas infrastructure if they don’t have the assurance of the attractiveness of gas supply.

“So, if gas suppliers are not making any investment because the fiscal terms of the business environment is a very difficult one in which to invest in, then it will be difficult to continue to mature mainstream projects and downstream projects because you have to deal with the ab initio problem which is gas supply.

“And that is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done by fast-tracking this policy directive to ensure that we have sufficient gas supply whether we’re trying to export, whether we’re trying to compress natural gas or liquefied for domestic use, whether we’re trying to have floating energy as an alternative way of getting gas into the market, all of those things are enabled by these policies.

“There are lots of investors who are very interested in making investments in infrastructure, but it’s like building a road without having a car to drive with it. You cannot invest in infrastructure to compress gas if there is no gas,” she said.