Fuel Subsidy: It’s Our Prerogative to Ensure Price Stability – FG

The Federal Government said it will continue to intervene in the pump price of fuel to ensure price stability. Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, at a ministerial press conference in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed the fear that fuel subsidy which was removed on May 29, 2023, has been reintroduced. Verheijen explained that it is the prerogative of the government to maintain price stability, as it is done in developed countries.

She said: “The subsidy was removed on May 29, 2023. However, the government has the prerogative, whether the US, in the West and other eastern countries, all governments have the prerogative to maintain price stability and prevent social unrest. “If prices are moving, they reserve the right to intervene. It started in the US during COVID. “There were a lot of expansionist moves but also subsidies.

“All governments reserved that right. And so if for whatever reason the administration has reviewed, that it is not the right time to have prices continue to fluctuate given the level of hardship in the country, given inflation, the government has the right to intervene intermittently.