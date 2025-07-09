Fuel Subsidy: How Jonathan Succeeded Despite Much Opposition

One of the reasons why Nigerians are clamouring for former President Goodluck Jonathan to come back to active politics and eventually contest the 2027 presidential election is his ability to connect with the feelings of the masses.

This actually is one out of many other policies that differentiated the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and other administrations since Nigeria rejoined the comity of democratic nations in 1999.

Little wonder his well known mantra “my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian” was demonstrated by his actions. Indeed the hallmark of his administration was transparency, accountability and rule of law. For instance, former President Jonathan saw the need to drop fuel price by 31.21% in January 17, 2012 from N141 to N97 in order to align with the yearning of the people.

Jonathan also moved the fuel price from N97 to N87 in February 2015 – a price drop by 10.31%. He did not only foresee the impact that increment of fuel price would have on the lives of ordinary Nigerians but went ahead to create a committee, headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore to meet with organised labour and other stakeholders with a view to resolving issues that may arise from the controversy.

And before he even increased the fuel price, President Jonathan subjected the decision to discourse which enabled the economic managers to weigh the pros and cons before the fuel increment.

Jonathan also set up a Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme Board and appointed Dr Christopher Kolade as the chairman while Major-General Mamman Kontagora (rtd) served as deputy chairman of the board.

The Kolade committee oversaw and ensured the effective and timely implementation of projects funded with the savings which accrued to the Federal Government from subsidy removal. The characteristics of Jonathan’s policy that directly impacted on the lives of the masses were openness and transparency.

That was why he allowed a different body from the Presidency to manage the fund that was realised from the subsidy removal. The Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme Board drew two representatives from the National Assembly, two representatives from the organised labour, one representative from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), one representative from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and one representative from Nigerian women groups.

Others include one representative from Nigerian youths, one representative from civil society organisations, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy/Minister of Finance, the Minister of National Planning, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, the Minister of State for Health, the Special Adviser to the President on Technical Matters, and six reputable individuals from the six geopolitical zones in the country, three of who will be women.

The mandate of the board was to oversee the fund in the petroleum subsidy savings account, and the programmes specifically initiated to improve the quality of life of Nigerians in line with the transformation agenda of the president. It added that the Board would have the following responsibilities:

Determine, in liaison with the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the subsidy savings estimates for each preceding month and ensure that such funds are transferred to the Funds’ Special Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria; approve the annual work plans and cash budgets of the various Project Implementation Units (PIUs) within the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and ensure orderly disbursement of funds by the PIUs in order to certify and execute projects and monitor and evaluate execution of the funded projects, including periodic Poverty and Social Impact Analyses (PSIA).

Other mandates of the board include: Update the president regularly on the programme; periodically brief the Executive Council of the Federation on the progress of the programme; appoint consulting firms with international reputation to provide technical assistance to the board in financial and project management; appoint external auditors for the fund and do such other things as are necessary or incidental to the objective of the fund or as may be assigned by the Federal Government.

The Board was also tasked with liaising with the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the subsidy savings estimates for each preceding month and ensure that such funds are transferred to the Funds’ Special Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), approve the annual work plans and cash budgets of the various Project Implementation Units (PIUs) within the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and ensure orderly disbursement of funds by the PIUs in order to certify and execute projects; and monitor and evaluate execution of the funded projects, including periodic Poverty and Social Impact Analyses (PSIA).

There’s no gainsaying that what he did to cushion the effects of increasing fuel subsidy worked as inflation remained at one digit throughout his administration. It’s on record also that the exchange rate during Jonathan’s government remained N200 per dollar.

President Jonathan took a pragmatic step to ensure that masses did not suffer unduly after removing subsidy when he inaugurated 1,100 of 1,600 mass transit buses at the Eagles Square, Abuja, as part of the palliative measures he promised Nigerians to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Jonathan said governors of the 36 states were absent at the formal launch of the scheme because he had asked them to remain in their states to monitor and work with security agencies as the strike called by labour unions over the subsidy removal.

“Today, we are formally launching a mass transit programme and I have to emphasise that we are not inaugurating buses but we are launching a mass transit programme for Nigeria.

“The Federal Government is involved, the state governments are involved, local governments are involved, the Central Bank of Nigeria is involved, and several commercial banks are involved and of course, transport unions as well as manufacturers and importers of mass transit vehicles.

“Governors are not here because of what everybody is afraid of, the announced protest by some societies. We said every governor must be on ground in the state so that they would be able to work with security agencies to maintain law and order in their states,” Jonathan explained.

He also said the scheme was not put in place because of the removal of subsidy as “deregulation or no deregulation, we need a mass transit scheme” in order to bring down cost of transportation, pointing out that the increase in the cost of transportation due to the subsidy removal was an over-reaction to the policy and regretted commuters were being made to bear the brunt.

The president noted that wagons and small buses were not suitable for mass transit and therefore made the cost high, hence the desire to introduce the mass transit buses which he said were not being bought or run by the government.

He said the funds were provided to bulk-purchase the buses to push down the prices and make them cheaper for the managers, adding: “Federal Government is not buying buses, we are subsidising mass transit.”

In 2012, Jonathan’s administration increased fuel price from N67 to N97 but reduced it to N87 in January 2015, a gesture that has never happened in any administration in the country, whether military or civilian.

Jonathan said: “My government was severely criticised for increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that global crude price was going for over 100 dollars,” The pump price was later reduced to N87 when the price of crude oil dropped and they attacked us that it was supposed to be lower.

“Those who criticised my administration are not talking again now that the global crude oil is about 53 dollars per barrel and the pump price of petrol is N143.”