Fuel Subsidy: FG Taking Workforce For Granted – NLC

In line with the directive of the national body of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the union in Ekiti State on Wednesday joined their counterparts across the country to protest the economic hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The peaceful protest which commenced in the morning from NLC House, Egbewa area in Ado Ekiti, the state capital had in attendance, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour leaders/unions in Ekiti.

The protesters proceeded to the popular Fajuyi roundabout and to the government secretariat and submitted a petition from the NLC national body to President Bola Tinubu through the state governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Addressing journalists at the NLC Secretariat, the state Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde said the protest bothers about the withdrawal of subsidy that has caused hardship in the country.

“ This is not palatable, there is hardship in town, labour leaders have been called to join us to protest what has caused agony of different dimensions, and the workforce has nothing to take home. We have documents to transfer to the President through the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji for an urgent solution The protest is targeted towards a better tomorrow of Nigeria”.

The NLC chairman who decried the low rate in Nigerian currency and demanded an appropriate solution stressed the cordial relationship among labour unions in speaking with one voice. The peaceful protest witnessed the presence of security agencies to curtail the likely breakdown of law and order.

In his own part, the chairman of TUC in the state comrade Sola Adigun stated that “ we are here to correct the misconception of some people that labour unions don’t represent the masses, we are not only speaking on behalf of Nigerian workers but for all Nigerians in a bid to end economic sufferings.

“Palliatives should be well prepared for and ought to have even started”.

Part of the content of the NLC letter directed to the president was read by the TUC Chairman during the protest went thus

“ Enough is enough, Tinubu is just coming on board. Nigerian workers were shocked at the May 29 inauguration when the president announced the removal of subsidy.

This is a clear violation of the appropriation act. The federal government has taken labour for granted, we want poverty to be alleviated. No political statement! we represent the market women, the students who are unable to pay school fees, we can’t be suffering and be smiling “

However, the Ekiti workforce commended what it described as worker-friendly attitude of Governor Oyebanji

“ what we observed today is that nobody stopped us from entering the government house during this protest, governor Oyebanji has demonstrated he is workers friendly, and the governmental officials voluntarily came out to attend to us”.

The four-page letter was delivered to the Head of Service, Bamidele Agbede who represented the governor to attend to the unions.

Agbede described the protest as peaceful and added that the government and the labour unions have been partners in progress.

“ what happened affected everybody. in the past, you will see people destroying properties, but you have demonstrated the Omoluabi Ekiti, I want to assure you that His Excellency is with us, and we have quickly set up a committee to negotiate on behalf of the workers.

“Negotiation is one of the best. I chose to be on the side of workers at the end of the day, we are able to get meaningful things, but waiting for the Federal government.

“Reducing working days for workers is like being in haste. The governor is currently in Abuja on deliberations with colleagues, he wants a policy that would permeate peace. Let’s wait for whatever goodies from the FG.

“ The issue of fuel subsidy is a national thing. The Excellency would present the letter on your behalf, I implore on a peaceful demonstration in the interest of the state”

The Secretary to the state government, SSG, Dr Habibat Adubiaro at the occasion also stressed that the state governor is sensitive to the plight of the people.”

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “No money for transition, end corruption now. Education is our right”, and ‘ Let the poor breathe” among others.