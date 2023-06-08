Nigeria is currently struggling to control the rising cost of transportation, which is affecting the citizens and every other sector of the country due to the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the newly inaugurated President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Following the development, Edo and Kwara State Governments have individually announced to workers in the states that working days have been reduced from 5 days to 3 days in order to help ease the burden of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Public workers ( civil servants) across Nigeria work five days a week, but there’s still a lot of confusion about the fate of employees in the private sector where some are required to work for six days a week.

There are also indications that other states may adopt the new model implored by these two states.

However, the Federal Government has said it has set up a team to evaluate agreements reached with organised labour on how to reduce the impact of rising costs.

The unions paused their planned strike action on Wednesday, following a court order.

The move is to help them cope with increased petrol costs, following the federal government’s announcement to scrap fuel subsidies.