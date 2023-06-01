Fuel Subsidy: CSOs Threaten Nationwide Protest, Give 7-Day Ultimatum 

The Civil Society Organizations under the umbrella of the Free Nigeria Movement have given President Bola Tinubu seven days Ultimatum to reverse his pronouncement on petrol subsidy removal or witness the mother of all protests, nationwide.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday said the President’s pronouncement was insensitivity, as it was anti-people.

The leader of the group, Dr Moses Paul while urging all Nigerians to join hands in fighting against actions of individuals and governments, that threaten democracy and human existence, he noted that promoters of bad governance in the country must be held accountable.

Paul vowed that his group would lead a nationwide protest, should the President and his advisers remain adamant in punishing the poor masses.

According to him, Nigerians cannot continue to suffer amidst plenty, due to leaders that lack competence and empathy.

A statement signed and released by the group noted, “as a group, the Free Nigeria Movement, will continue to demand good governance, responsible leadership and insisting on a credible route to power.

“We frown at this unsavoury pronouncement of subsidy removal by the new government, which is essentially a place holding pending decisions on all petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.

“We call for the immediate reversal of this pronouncement, the failure of which we shall begin national protests within the next seven (7) days. This is the lawful duty and right of every Nigerian”.

The group also urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) not to compromise its standards and people-oriented disposition, as it continues in talks with the government over the unfortunate subsidy removal.

“We are aware of ongoing talks with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the many actors lobbying for an acceptance of the new pump price by the NLC leadership. We call on the NLC to remain steadfast in standing with the poor people of Nigeria and never compromising their position