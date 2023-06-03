Fuel Subsidy: Cleric Calls On Religious Leaders To Empower Members

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, Pastor OlorunLeke Mathew of Christ Life Church, Ilorin had called on religious leaders across the country to empower and be responsible to their members.

Pastor Mattew who spoke with the New Agency of Nigeria on Saturday stated that religious leaders need to empower their followers through financial support, food and palliatives to help cushion the effects on them.

According to him, this is not the time to start asking them to fund or support ongoing projects in the church or mosque but rather to support and empower the needy to survive the harsh economic situation.

“Religious leaders must understand they need to give out at this time to help sustain the situation. Give in whatever way you can to relieve your followers.

“Don’t just seek their support on projects. Nothing is small to give out be it food, money or anything you feel can relieve them to survive the hardship.

“When you give, God will bless you in multiple folds. Make them happy through giving,” he advised.

The cleric also called on the public to show love and support the less privileged in society.

He also advised citizens to endure and not allow the situation to push them into criminal acts like stealing and joining bad gangs.