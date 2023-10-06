Fuel Subsidy: Business Woman Distributes 20 Bags Of Rice To Orphanages, Widows In Osun

The Chief Executive Officer of OBS Cleaning Services, in Osogbo, Osun State, Mrs Bose Sadia Oladele, has distributed 20 bags of rice to widows, orphans and other less privileged persons in the capital city of the state as part of the measures to cushion the effects of the present economic situation.

Speaking while distributing the rice at the FOMWAN orphanage centre in Osogbo, Oladele said she was mostly concerned about widows, orphans and other vulnerable persons in the society and that is the reason she decided to distribute the rice to them

Oladele explained that she received the 20 bags of rice from Abuja, as a Federal Government palliative, noting that it became expedient for orphans and less privileged to be captured since the palliative is meant for the vulnerable people.

According to her, she didn’t know how her name was selected among those that would benefit from the palliative but she had just been called upon to come and receive the rice at Ilesa.

“I was surprised when the person that called me said the 20 bags of rice are brought from Abuja and it’s federal government palliative.

“When I received the call on Tuesday, at around 7:40 am, the person said he was the driver who brought the rice from Abuja and that he is presently at Ilesa.

“He said I have 20 bags of rice from Abuja and they are waiting for me to come and receive it.

“I then asked from who, because I was even thinking it was a scam, but the person told me the rice is palliative being distributed by the Federal Government.

“I then sent somebody to help me to bring the rice to Osogbo here. I was equally expecting maybe somebody would call to tell me what I should do with the rice or how to share it.

“However, when I did not receive any call with respect to what to be done with the rice, I decided to share it among the less privileged, since I have been initially told it’s a palliative.

“That’s why I came here. I started from FOMWAN. I know they have orphans and after FOMWAN I will go to Abiye Orphanage Center from where I would proceed to Churches and mosques, so as to get to those who are less privileged”.

When asked by newsmen why she distributed the rice unlike some people who would hoard it, Oladele said: “I distributed the rice not because I am rich, but I deemed it fit to give to the less privileged, not minding the huge amount of the money I have incurred before moving the rice to this place.

“For instance, I spent nothing less than N43,000 on transport alone but I did not look at the money I spent, but the joy those that benefits would derive from the gesture.

“Maybe because of the passion I have for orphans with the little I have, I do visit Abiye Orphanage Center almost every month to give the token out of the little in my pocket.

“We have many that have money and that can give more than the little I am giving, they should please try and do that.

“I want people, especially the rich among us, to look at their immediate environment and share the little they have so that people in their immediate environment will have something to eat.

“I want to urge other people that received FG palliative rice not to hoard them, but they should rather distribute it, even if it is one cup.”

Oladele later urged the government to work towards finding a lasting solution to the current hardship, saying many Nigerians were suffering due to the current economic hardship occasioned by subsidy removal.

“People are suffering. It is this morning I got to know that a cup of rice is N220, if somebody is only buying a cup of rice in the market, you should know that that person does not have the financial capacity to buy a kongo of rice.

“The President should do something about the economic hardship Nigerians are facing.

Receiving the palliative, Rev Sunday Adediwura Adeoye of Union Baptist Church, Odi Olowo Osogbo commended the philanthropic gesture of the donor, saying many had received such and decided to hoard and turned it to their own personal usage without considering other people who are more in need of it.

Rev Adeoye said since Governments can not have access to every citizen, anyone having the opportunity to represent them should do that with the fear of God.

He urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and political office holders among others, to emulate the sincere spirit of Oladele so the society could grow and develop.

Meanwhile, in a letter of appreciation jointly signed by the President of Osun State Chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Alhaja Sadiat Oladapo, Chairperson Orphanage Committee, Alhaja Amudalat Adeniji and State Secretary, Mrs Simbiat Tijani expressed gratitude to Mrs Oladele for the generous donation to their orphanage.

FOMWAN said that the donation would go a long way in taking care of the children, praying to Almighty Allah to strengthen and enrich her more.

The receivers of the rice however urged Governments to always identify sincere Nigerians like Oladele to be saddled with any kind of that responsibility.