Fuel Subsidy: A’Ibom Partners Innoson Motors

Determined to ameliorate the plight of the people following the removal of fuel subsidy, Akwa Ibom State Government is set to partner with Innoson Motors, Nigeria’s first indigenous auto manufacturing company to provide palliatives, especially in the area of transportation for her citizens.

This was disclosed on Thursday when the Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, along with the company’s top management, paid a courtesy call on the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno at the Government House, Uyo.

Chief Chukwuma praised Governor Eno, for his people-centric approach to governance, and his populist gestures, and promised to partner with the State Government to ensure that the groans of the people, which is nationwide, arising from the removal of fuel subsidy are ameliorated.

“I have followed you, Your Excellency, within the media space since your inauguration, and I want to say here that, you have done so well.

“I was moved by your story, which is also my story, that we can all Arise and be that, which God had destined us to be.

“I will work with you. We will come here, open an auto workshop and collaborate with you, especially in the transportation sector.

Governor Umo Eno, in his remarks, praised the indomitable spirit of Chief Chukwuma; his ingenuity and ‘can-do spirit ‘ which has seen him establish the first indigenous auto manufacturing company.

“Your story is very inspiring and it ties into our ARISE Agenda, that we can be all that we desire if we put in the right amount of work, be focused, disciplined, and have eyes fixed on success.

“We will work with your company, as we explore ways and means of alleviating the plight of our people in the area of transportation as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We feel the pains of our people and we are committed to providing palliatives to ease their pain, and we are happy to collaborate with you.

“I am an apostle of supporting homegrown talents and products and you are a true national pride”, the Governor said