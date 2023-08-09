Fuel Subsidy: A’Ibom Inaugurates 18-Member Palliative Committee

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has established an 18-person committee to manage the distribution of palliatives to lessen the effects of the fuel subsidy on the residents of the state.

The governor charges the members of the Committee to ensure that resources were distributed evenly and fairly to everyone, especially the most disadvantaged members of society, on Wednesday while launching the Committee in Uyo.

Governor Eno, who revealed that the state had received 3,000 sacks of rice from the federal government, charged the Committee with assessing and recommending additional steps to the state government to supplement the palliatives provided by the federal government.

He emphasised that the distribution should be made in accordance with economic reality and the State’s funding capabilities, and within a certain time frame.

“Apart from the recommendations, we have to know how you want us to make it trigger down so that you will also be part of the implementation not just for Civil Servants but for Akwa Ibomites generally, particularly to the most vulnerable, those who really need these things.

“I am going to make sure I do whatever it takes to ensure that we cushion the effects of all of these but it has to be within the capacity of the State Government”, he stated.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare in the state, the Governor thanked organised labour for its cooperation, particularly the peaceful conduct of the August 2 protest, describing it as lawful and in accordance with democratic principles.

He said: “We will continue to ensure that we energize our workforce because that is the engine room of government. We will handle every issue that has to do with gratuity and all of that.

“By the grace of God, there will hardly be any two months that we don’t do something about gratuity”, the Governor added.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, the NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunny James, praised the Governor’s integrity for keeping his promise of establishing the Committee even before the ten-day deadline passed and assured the Governor of labor’s support in ensuring that palliatives reach those in need in the state.

Comrade Sunny James remarked that, aside from food for the lowest of the poor, the current cost of transit has jeopardised the economic fortunes of workers, and so urged the federal and state governments to explore palliative measures to alleviate such challenges.

The Committee is chaired by the State Secretary, Prince Enobong Uwah, and includes the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Sunny James, and fifteen other members drawn from government, organized labour, and civil society organizations.

Its terms of reference include providing detailed measures for how palliative items would be distributed to positively affect the target population of the poor across the State; raising awareness about measures taken by the State Government; and ensuring success in the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of palliative measures while maintaining integrity in the discharge of their responsibilities.