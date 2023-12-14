Fuel Still Being Smuggled Across Nigerian Borders –Navy

The Nigerian Navy has cried out that fuel is still being smuggled across the borders of Nigeria, especially the Badagry axis. The newly appointed Commander of the Nigerian Navy Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral M.B Hassan, disclosed this during a familiarisation visit to him by the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure (DSSRI), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Ogbugo Ukoha.

He lamented that the country still lost revenue to illegal operators. He also charged the Authority to show more presence in monitoring the movement of petroleum products, adding that the NMDPRA should up their game in the regulation of the Nigerian oil & gas sector.

These were disclosed in a post on NMDPRA Facebook yesterday. Sources at the borders revealed that fuel smugglers engaged in a barter system. They explained that the smugglers exchanged smuggled fuel for rice at the borders and then transport the rice to Nigeria.

Ukoha in his address during the familiration visit extolled the efforts of the military, especially the Nigerian Navy in maintaining the peace and security in the country. He stated that Lagos plays a pivotal role in the Nigerian energy sector particularly in the Midstream/Downstream sub-sector of the economy.