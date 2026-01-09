Fuel Station Attendants Panic As Rano Unveils Automated Stations

Petrol station attendants under the aegis of Concerned Petrol Station Workers have called on the Federal Government and relevant regulatory agencies to develop clear policies to balance technological innovation with labour protection.

The workers in a statement yesterday acknowledged the need for technological advancement but argued that innovation should not come at the expense of workers’ welfare.

They stated that automation in the downstream petroleum sector should be designed to create new opportunities rather than eliminate existing jobs.

These were contained in a statement by the group yesterday in response to the announcement by AA Rano that it had started mechanism to roll out automated fuel outlets that would operate a 24-hour self-service fueling system.

The company had explained that the innovation entails its stations will rely on contact-less payment platforms, real-time monitoring technology, and automated dispensing systems, which will eliminate on-site pump attendants.

But the convener of the Concerned Petrol Station Workers and Rights Advocate, Comrade Ibrahim Zango, in a statement warned that the innovation could lead to job loss to petrol station workers.