Fuel Scarcity Persists In Parts Of The Country

Investigations by Saturday Telegraph yesterday revealed that many areas in Lagos and South West as well as some Northern parts of the country, encountered fuel scarcity and rationing.

In Lagos, some areas, especially, the Island, including Lekki, had queues in filling stations while motorists and other fuel users were allowed to purchase only a pegged quantity.

However, reports from some areas in the South-East and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja stated that there were not much scarcity and queues.

The National Publicity Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph said that many areas in the country experienced scarcity. He attributed it to the face-off between the management of Dangote Refinery and the Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which has, however, been resolved by the Federal Government.

He opined that the fuel scarcity will be over this weekend.

Ukadike said: “It might have been caused by the rift between PENGASSAN and Dangote. So, within the short period that the workers went on strike must have affected production and loading. Maybe it was just because of that small rift. But by now it might have normalized as the federal government has come into it and I believe it has normalized. Any moment from now, all these things will be over. The scarcity is nationwide. But Dangote has resumed loading and any moment from now, things will normalize.”

But the Chief Executive Officer of Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, attributed the scarcity to logistics challenge.

He stated that it could be over by this weekend.

Isong said: “I think there are some logistic challenges of receiving deliveries from Dangote refinery. It has nothing to do with Dangote/PENGASSAN dispute. It just has to do with the problem and challenges of onboarding with the new system, and getting the products from the refinery to the stations by road or the trucks. I hope over the weekend, the products will get to some new stations.”