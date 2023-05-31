Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Arrests 7 Petrol Attendants In Osun

No fewer than seven petrol attendants were apprehended by the operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State over alleged hoarding of petroleum products

In some of the fuel stations visited by the NSCDC operatives, many motorists were seen queuing to buy fuel (Premium Motor Spirit) while the petrol attendants refused to attend to them.

It would be recalled that the Osun NSCDC had warned filling stations in the state against misinterpreting the inaugural address of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on ending fuel subsidy in the country.

Osun NSCDC noted with dismay the way filling stations in the state have decided to unleash hardship on the citizens, an action which it said is uncalled for.

Monitoring the level of compliance in Osogbo, on Wednesday, the NSCDC operatives led by the Deputy Commandant of the Corps DCC and HOD Operations, Vincent Ganbo Linus, arrested seven petrol attendants for various offences, ranging from hoarding, hiking of the fuel price and refusal to open their reservoir, after claiming not to have fuel in their reservoirs.

Among the filling stations visited by NSCDC operatives include NNPCL located at ring road area Osogbo, AA Rano, Abfarsafeway filling state, Ilesa garage, Solwal Concepts Nig Limited, Owode Ilesa garage, Suremoney S.M Oil&Gas, B-Top among other.

Speaking, Linus said they were out to monitor the level of compliance and to make sure petroleum marketers dispense the products at the normal rate

He said the command observed with dismay the unwarranted artificial scarcity of petroleum products created by marketers sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement of the removal of subsidy on the product.

He described the act as sabotage and an attempt to unleash hardship on the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the state Commandant, Agboola Sunday, warned all concerned filling station owners to desist from hoarding the petroleum products saying they would continue to monitor the sale of the petroleum products across the state.

“Fuel stations in the state that are of the habit of hoarding petroleum products and selling same at exorbitant prices should be wary of any action tantamount to economic sabotage,” he said

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Osogbo has jerked up pump prices of petrol (PMS) by over 200 per cent bringing the price of fuel to N500

One of the staff of NNPCL Ring Road Osogbo, while speaking during the NSCDC monitoring operation said they received directives instructing them that petrol should be sold at the rate of N500.