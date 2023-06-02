Fuel Scarcity: Nscdc Arrests 7 Osun Petrol Attendants

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday arrested seven petrol attendants for allegedly hoarding fuel in Osun State. Among the filling stations visited by NSCDC Commander Sunday Agboola and the Head of Operations Vincent Linus in Osogbo were AA Rano, Abfarsafeway Filling Station, Ilesa Garage, Solwal Concepts Nigeria Limited, Owode Ilesa Garage and Suremoney S.M. Oil & Gas, B-Top.

Linus said they were out to monitor the level of compliance and to make sure petroleum marketers dispense the products at the standard rate. He said the command observed with dismay the unwarranted artificial scarcity of petroleum products created by marketers’ sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement of the removal of subsidies on the product.

He described the act as sabotage and an attempt to unleash hardship on the citizenry. Agboola warned all filling station owners to desist from hoarding fuel, saying they would continue to monitor the sale of petroleum products across the state.

“Fuel stations in the state that are of the habit of hoarding petroleum products and selling same at exorbitant prices should be wary of any action tantamount to economic sabotage,” he said Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) in Osogbo has jerked up pump prices of petrol by over 200 per cent, bringing the price of fuel to N500.