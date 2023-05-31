Fuel Scarcity: Marketers taking undue advantage of Nigerians –Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has berated fuel marketers for taking undue advantage of Nigerians by hiking fuel prices. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday when he paid a surprise working visit to civil servants at the secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja. The governor was accompanied by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, and taken round by Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola. Sanwo-Olu, who described the sudden hike in petrol price and attendant queues as ‘unfair’, said: “I think it’s unfair of our major marketers to seize opportunities in areas when not needed. We all need to be sincere in this country if we really want to get things done. Let us know that we might need to belt up a little bit, but we really need it so that we can have a better life in future.”

“There is nothing that has changed in that pronouncement that should have caused queues, but I’m sure the Federal Government is able to deal with it. I encourage everyone to be law abiding, go about their normal businesses and things will turn out for the better for us.” Sanwo-Olu, who visited the Civil Service Commission, Ministries of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Economic Planning and Budget as well as Youth and Social Development, said it was to encourage staff, ask questions and see how to keep things running.

He said: “We are here to ensure that everybody is on board and key into the THEME PLUS agenda we set for this second term. How well to sync the additional pillars to ensure everything works well together.” That is why we visited the ministries of Youths and Social Development, WAPA, Budget and Economic Planning because they are important to the plus agenda and fit into our game plan for the next four years. I am happy that we received very articulate responses from the public officers and civil servants.”