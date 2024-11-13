Fuel Scarcity Hits Us Hard, Station Attendants Lament

Share

As Nigeria grapples with repeated circles of fuel scarcity leaving frustration continues to mount among commuters stranded across the country.

However, behind the scenes of empty fuel tanks and long queues a quieter and often overlooked crisis unfolds — the impact on fuel attendants who find their livelihoods often hanging in the balance.

With dwindling fuel supplies and reduced working hours, the financial and emotional toll on these attendants becomes tenuous. In this in-depth report, we explore how fuel scarcity impacts their daily lives, incomes, and the uncertain future they face while it lasts.

Hardship

In a country where fuel scarcity is a recurring issue, fuel attendants are often overlooked in the broader conversation, which usually surrounds the harrowing experiences of motorists, who spend long hours trying to buy the product, and commuters who often have to trek long distances in the absence of commercial vehicles often parked at various petrol stations.

These men and women, who are crucial to the functioning of daily life, face a desperate struggle for survival as their job security becomes increasingly uncertain.

To better understand their predicament, New Telegraph visited several filling stations in Lagos to hear firsthand accounts of how the crisis affects them.

At Mobil Filling Station on Hercules, Oke-Aro Road, Lagos, the manager explained that despite the lack of fuel, attendants are still required to show up to work.

“We continue to pay them as they are our employees,” the manager stated. This might seem like a fair arrangement, but it raises important questions about the attendants’ productivity during such periods and whether they have enough to do when there’s no fuel to dispense.

However, Mobil’s approach is not the norm in many other filling stations, especially privately owned ones. For instance, at a filling station on Toyin, Iju-Ishaga Road, Lagos (name withheld), the situation was starkly different.

Staff members disclosed that during fuel shortages, attendants were not paid. “When there’s no fuel, there’s no salary,” they said. This inconsistency in how attendants are treated highlights a troubling disparity in their working conditions.

Different approaches

Some stations choose to continue paying their staff out of empathy, while others leave them without any source of income. Even within the same station, there can be conflicting experiences.

Another attendant at another filling station said that they were receiving their salary despite the scarcity, attributing this to the manager’s kindness. “It’s because our manager cares about us,” the attendant revealed, though this generosity is not guaranteed everywhere.

This raises concerns about how much attendants’ well-being is at the mercy of individual managers’ decisions, leaving them vulnerable. Elsewhere, at another filling station (name withheld), also located along Toyin, Iju-Ishaga Road, another attendant shared a more heart-breaking story.

“I haven’t been paid for over a month because there’s no fuel to sell,” she explained, adding that she had to take up hairdressing on the side just to make ends meet. Prolonged scarcity often pushes fuel attendants into alternative jobs, with some considering leaving the industry altogether.

Managers speak

It’s not just fuel attendants that feel the squeeze. Patrol station managers also grapple with the financial strain brought on by scarcities. Reduced fuel sales mean tighter budgets and more difficult decisions about payroll.

At Mobil Filling Station, the manager expressed concern about the long-term sustainability of continuing to pay attendants when there’s no fuel to sell. “It’s only fair to keep paying them for now, but if the scarcity continues, we’ll have to reconsider.”

However, at one of the filling stations located along Toyin, Iju-Ishaga Road, the assistant manager took a more cautious approach, revealing that management was hesitant to pay attendants during those dry spells due to concerns about potential losses. “We’re a business, and we can’t afford to pay staff if we’re not making sales,” he explained.

This pragmatic stance, however, leaves attendants with little financial security. In contrast, the manager at another filling station showed a different level of empathy, ensuring attendants were paid despite the station’s limited fuel supply.

“We want to keep morale high and ensure our staff is taken care of,” he stated. While this compassionate approach is commendable, it also raises concerns about how long such kindness can be sustained in the face of ongoing financial pressure. The varying responses from filling station managers illustrate the complexity of the situation.

While some prioritise employee well-being, others must weigh the financial toll of keeping attendants on the payroll with little to no revenue coming in. As long as such scarcity drags on, managers are faced with difficult decisions that could have long-term repercussions for both their businesses and their employees.

While the fuel crises persisted, some attendants began to explore alternative livelihoods. For instance, the attendant from Pargo Filling Station has found a way to survive by doing hairdressing on the side. Many others are likely to follow suit if the scarcity continues to erode their primary source of income.

The resilience and adaptability of fuel attendants are admirable, but this also raises concerns about the future of the industry. If attendants are forced to leave their jobs to pursue other careers, filling stations may face a worker drain, losing experienced hands that are crucial to their operations.

One petrol attendant, who seemed content for now, admitted that he would consider other options if the situation continued in the future. “I like my job, but I can’t keep doing this if there’s no stability,” he said. His uncertainty reflects the broader anxieties within the industry, where fuel attendants are left wondering if they’ll have a job to return to after the next crisis.

Impact

While the scarcity lasted, the future of fuel attendants’ jobs remains in question. Will they recover from this period of uncertainty, or will they be forced to seek more stable employment?

The industry must confront the potential consequences of this ongoing scarcity if it hopes to retain its workforce.

The manager at Mobil Filling Station seemed optimistic that the situation would improve and those attendants would adapt. However, such optimism may be short-lived if the scarcity continues to reoccur.

Many attendants are already exploring other options, and their commitment to the industry may falter. In the face of uncertainty, fuel attendants are left to navigate an increasingly precarious landscape.

Will they continue to dispense fuel, or will the scarcity push them toward new opportunities? Only time will reveal the long-term impacts of such repeated crises on their livelihoods and the industry as a whole.

