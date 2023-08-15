Fuel Scarcity Hits Lagos, Ogun, Others

…No plant to hike price -NNPC

Scarcity of fuel has hit Lagos and Ogun States, investigations by New Telegraph, on Tuesday have revealed.

Information also revealed that some other parts of Nigeria are affected by scarcity.

The scarcity has resulted in long queues of fuel users in some petrol stations that still dispense the product.

There were long queues of motorists and other fuel users in some filling stations, especially in retail outlets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in Agege, Alimosho, Ikeja, Ogba, Ikorodu road, Lagos Mainland, Lekki and some other parts of Lagos State.

It was also discovered that some petrol stations, especially those owned by independent marketers, were no longer dispensing fuel.

The petrol attendants claimed that they were out of stock of the product.

Meanwhile, the NNPCL has said that it has no intention to hike fuel prices.

It stated this in a post on its verified Twitter handle.

It tweeted: “Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.

“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide.”