Fuel scarcity: FCCPC Warns MOMAN, IPMAN Of Engaging In Sharp Practices

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warmed oil marketers to prepare for harsh consequences arising from any form of infringement that distorts market supply or enables others to exploit fuel consumers causing them inconvenience.

Specifically, it warns the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to abide by the rule of engagement.

The Commission’s warning is on the backdrop of a renewed surge in scarcity of premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as fuel following the announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu halting its retention on Monday in his maiden address to the nation.

Panic buying of the product resurfaced Monday evening in Abuja and Lagos and other Nigerian cities shortly after the president announced an immediate stop of fuel subsidy.

In a statement issued by FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO Babatunde Irukera, it said the commission notes of ” significant and potentially inexplicable emerging increase and lengthening of wait-times in procuring fuel at filling stations in certain locations across the country.

“This emerging hardship on motorists and other consumers invariably impedes commerce, and traffic and presents other difficulties, unintended consequences and financial constraints for citizens”.

In tracking development, the Commission said it met with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA); Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

“The outcome of these engagements between the top-level Executives of the Commission and these other relevant entities, as well as key operatives, demonstrates that there is no operational basis or sufficiently diminished/acute reduction in product availability at both supply and retail points in the value chain to justify the hardship and constraints otherwise emerging”.

“The Commission adopts the Advisory issued by NMDPRA on May 29, 2023, advising consumers not to engage in panic purchases or otherwise stockpiling products in a manner inconsistent with regular periodic purchases and consumption.

“Petroleum products are generally flammable and require transportation, dispensation, consumption and storage in strictly controlled and regulated manners. Any contrary approach to these strictly regulated manners constitutes danger and risk of significant losses, even fatality”.

“As such, and in accordance with the assurances of the NMDPRA and MOMAN that existing supplies are not insufficient for regularly established consumption levels, the Commission encourages consumers not to modify their regular purchase and consumption patterns”, it said.

The commission quotes relevant sections of its Act which prohibits obnoxious practices or unscrupulous exploitation of consumers by companies, trade associations, and even individuals.