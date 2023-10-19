Fuel Scarcity Caused By Reduced Depot Load-Out In Apapa – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said that the recent scarcity of fuel was caused by reduced depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos.

While it did not explain the reason for the reduced scarcity, it stated that the ‘root cause has been addressed’, and assured that there is 30-day sufficiency of fuel.

The disclosure was contained in a statement on Thursday by NNPC Retail Ltd. The statement titled: NNPC Retail Ltd Addresses Fuel Queues, Confirms 30-Day Sufficiency,” was signed by management.

There had been long queues of motorists and other fuel users in some areas in Nigeria, including Lagos and Abuja, for many days.

The statement read: “NNPC Retail Ltd. notes the appearance of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations around the country.

“This is due to reduced depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos over a few days, and the root cause has since been addressed. We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with the sufficiency of at least 30 days.

“Motorists are advised to desist from panic buying as distribution will normalize over the next couple of days.”